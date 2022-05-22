Watching what transpired in Cusack Park got me thinking: have I ever seen a team’s form nosedive at the speed Waterford’s has in recent weeks? Honestly, I don’t think so. They’ve got so bad, so fast, and the confidence has completely drained out of them.

There was no energy, no fight. Now, I’m not privy to the inside workings of their camp, but I’d love to know what happened. There must be so many lessons for Liam Cahill. To me, the fact he performed so much surgery on his team before this game was indicative of the situation. Psychologically, he must have been concerned about where his team were at.

You need to be on the training pitch night after night to see what truly went wrong. Cahill will have watched those little pieces going awry and that, unfortunately, is what happens when you lose. You’ve little things in your head, doubts growing.

Waterford have been scalded with some injuries, and you have to question why. Nowadays, you have all the science available to keep tabs on the training load. Yesterday, they’d two guys go off early with what looked like muscular injuries. Now, they can be freak occurrences, but it’s also possible they pushed the envelope at the wrong times.

How can a team go from having all the answers to looking lost in a few weeks? It brings home how different the league and championship are. While Waterford were bouncing, they then stagnated and never went into championship mode.

Where did it all go wrong? Cahill didn’t seem to know what his best team was and that’s probably down to a combination of a loss of form and not having enough proper leaders. If I’m facing Waterford and see Austin Gleeson sitting back as sweeper, it gives you a level of comfort because he’s a guy who can hurt you up the field. But back there he couldn’t.

I feel for Cahill. His head is on the block now and a part of him will no doubt ask if he should have returned home to Tipperary. That’s part of losing, and he’ll have a hurling hangover throughout the summer. His team’s skills abandoned them, his players looking like they didn’t know what they were doing.

For Clare, it was the opposite, and full marks to Brian Lohan who could easily have approached that match differently. This wasn’t your Tuesday night challenge match, where lads mightn’t have their juices flowing. It had huge consequences – a Munster final approaching and savage competition for places in the team.

Lohan rested Tony Kelly, but put one or two new faces into each line. The players reacted to that in the best way. They allowed Waterford to go short and just engaged them. They were dialled in, organised, and it all bodes very well.

Elsewhere, the drama we hoped for in Thurles was absent, but you could forgive Tipp for that performance. They were playing for pride and I don’t think we could expect much else given their overall season. The big plus was Craig Morgan and other young guys showing they’ve got something to build with for the future.

Cork arrived with their tails up, and it’s no coincidence they’re getting goals now. I put it down to having Alan Connolly up front. He’s very direct and creates chances.

The Rebels have found their mojo again and if they can plot their way through the back door, they’d love a cut off someone in Leinster or off Limerick come the business end of the season.

As for events on Saturday, Wexford simply outworked Kilkenny. Against Dublin, Kilkenny went very direct and they weren’t met with much resistance. But Wexford were ready for that. They also got their match-ups right. Matthew O’Hanlon followed TJ Reid, Damien Reck tagged Eoin Cody, while Paudie Foley was on Walter Walsh, nullifying the high ball that was going to land on him.

Only for an incredible save from Eoin Murphy, Kilkenny could have been six points down at half-time. While they’ve got to a Leinster final by default, I don’t know what way they’re trying to play at the moment – other than going long and direct.

Not many would have seen this result coming, but hats off to Wexford.

We could talk tactics and game-plans all day, but for me this was about doing something very primitive: just going out and delivering.

They fully deserved it, and I don’t think any Kilkenny person would dispute that.