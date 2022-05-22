| 11.6°C Dublin

Déise’s rapid decline will have Liam Cahill wondering how his players lost fight so quickly

Eddie Brennan

"If I'm facing Waterford and see Austin Gleeson sitting back as sweeper, it gives you a level of comfort because he's a guy who can hurt you up the field. But back there he couldn't." Photo: Sportsfile

&quot;If I&rsquo;m facing Waterford and see Austin Gleeson sitting back as sweeper, it gives you a level of comfort because he&rsquo;s a guy who can hurt you up the field. But back there he couldn&rsquo;t.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile

Watching what transpired in Cusack Park got me thinking: have I ever seen a team’s form nosedive at the speed Waterford’s has in recent weeks? Honestly, I don’t think so. They’ve got so bad, so fast, and the confidence has completely drained out of them.

There was no energy, no fight. Now, I’m not privy to the inside workings of their camp, but I’d love to know what happened. There must be so many lessons for Liam Cahill. To me, the fact he performed so much surgery on his team before this game was indicative of the situation. Psychologically, he must have been concerned about where his team were at.

