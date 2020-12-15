Déise defender De Búrca faces long spell on sidelines after suffering second ACL injury

Waterford had their worst fears confirmed yesterday with Tadhg de Búrca suffering the curse of the cruciate knee ligament injury for the second time.

The Déise’s defensive linchpin limped out of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final defeat to Limerick in the 21st minute with the loss of the former All-Star sorely felt as they tried in vain to reel in a rampant Treaty side.

Scans confirmed the bad news of a second anterior cruciate knee ligament (ACL) rupture for the 26-year-old on the same leg with the Clashmore-Kinsalebeg defender understood to be going under the knife again over the coming days.

De Búrca came back better than ever having suffered the dreaded injury for the first time in a club game in September of last year and Waterford boss Liam Cahill will be hoping that he can do likewise once again.

Given the average recovery time of approximately nine months, De Búrca (who is expected to pick up his second All-Star award over the coming months) may struggle to feature in next year’s championship, however, with Cahill also cursing his luck having lost skipper Pauric Mahony to a similar injury pre-championship.

Ask Tomás Ó Sé: Live subscriber only Q&A Mayo vs. Dublin. Ask Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé for his views on the next instalment of this epic rivalry. Register here

Irish Independent