Defeat to Kilkenny in 2019 ‘snapped us back to reality’, says Limerick star Tom Morrissey

Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey was at the launch of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final yesterday. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Frank Roche

It’s Limerick versus Kilkenny by the Lee this Sunday: different setting, different competition but a repeat of last year’s rollicking All-Ireland hurling final.