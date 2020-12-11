'Declan was always leading the way' - Newtownshandrum's pride in Treaty skipper Declan Hannon

Club officials can nearly always point to an underage or schools match where a future county star laid down a marker but Limerick captain Declan Hannon waited until he got in among the seniors as a 16-year-old.

Adare club chairman Padraig O’Brien said that Hannon was a key player at underage level and came of age when they drew him into the senior team at 16.

And Hannon didn’t disappoint, helping them win their third county title in a row before producing an unreal performance in the Munster semi-final when he scored 1-13 out of 1-14 when they went down by a goal to a Newtownshandrum side led by Cork stars Ben and Jerry O’Connor.

“Declan was always good and always leading the way, as we saw with the way he helped Ardscoil Rís win the Harty Cup for the first time and Mary I win their first Fitzgibbon, but that day against Newtownshandrum you just knew Declan was the sort of guy who was going to go all the way to the top and, here he is, bidding to captain a senior All-Ireland winning team for the second time in three years," he said.

“He’s a wonderful ambassador for the club and for Limerick and we are so proud of him. He’s a humble young man and is really good with the underage players here and he and his family give as much time as they can to it.

“He won a good bit of underage with us and at 16 showed he was able to step up and not just survive, but thrive, at that level and he’s never looked back,” said O’Brien.

Hannon was a forward that day against Newtownshandrum but was always versatile. A year later he was centre-back when Ardscoil Rís captured their first Harty Cup. Six years later, in 2016, he was corner-forward as Mary Immaculate won their first Fitzgibbon Cup.

“He could play anywhere for you,” added O’Brien. “It’s so different from two years ago, we were ran off our feet sorting tickets and dealing with all the hype. And then for a man from your own club to collect the Liam MacCarthy Cup, it was just unreal.

“They came out here to Adare on the Tuesday night after winning it and there was close on 4,000 here. We set it up in front of the national school and it was a night never to be forgotten.

“It’s different this time, we will all watch it at home, but it will be no less of an honour if it’s our clubman who is going up to collect it. They are wonderful young men, they have brought such glory to Limerick at so many levels and they just want to make the most of it,” added O’Brien.

Limerick captain Hannon agrees and knows this is a golden era for the county and they need to make it count.

“Who knows what’s going to happen next year or the year after? We’re just focusing on Sunday and getting that one more big performance out of us this year and hopefully that’ll be enough to get another All-Ireland title back to Limerick," he said.

“It was always a dream to get to where we are at the minute. Thankfully in 2018 it became a reality and then it was, ‘Well, right, we’ve done it once, why can’t you go and do it again?’

“In 2019, we got close enough but just didn’t get there. But again, that showed that we were up there with the best and coming into 2020 we wanted to push on again and try to get back to the All-Ireland final.”

The sort of stage where Hannon has always thrived.

