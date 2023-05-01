Declan McLoughlin lands leveller for Galway as Kilkenny and Derek Lyng are left to rue lost point

Galway 1-25, Kilkenny 0-28

Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny under pressure from Galway players Dáithí Burke, left, and TJ Brennan during the Leinster SHC clash at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile© SPORTSFILE

Colm Keys

One of those games that fell into the twilight zone, neither team having to win but neither wanting to lose either.