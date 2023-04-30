Declan McLoughlin hits a last-gasp point as Galway rescue a draw against the Cats

Galway 1-25 Kilkenny 0-28

Jack Grealish of Galway is tackled by Adrian Mullen of Kilkenny — © SPORTSFILE

Declan McLoughlin was Galway's saviour deep into added time as his point earned a draw against Kilkenny in this Nowlan Park Leinster SHC round robin game.

Kilkenny led for most of it, despite conceding a seventh minute goal to Brian Concannon and they'll feel they should have got both points here.

But Galway were resilient and with wind advantage in the second half always remained within striking distance.

It was Henry Shefflin's return as Galway manager to a venue he knows so well but he was caught by a burst of friendly fire with his nephew Eoin Cody landing six points with some electrifying movement and accuracy in the full-forward line.

Kilkenny had big performances from Darragh Corcoran at midfield and later half-back, John Donnelly and Billy Ryan in the second half while TJ Reid top-scored with 0-9, eight frees.

Galway had 14 different scorers but Concannon led their charge, hitting 1-5 and winning some important frees.

There was never a real edge to it, both sides knowing deep down that they are the most likely Leinster final pairing or, at the very least, most likely two of the top three.

But Galway kept hunting despite being down six points down, the largest deficit, at one stage in the second half.

Concannon was on fire in that opening half and that goal on seven minutes really was a spark.

Kilkenny had led twice by two points early on but Concannon timed his run on to a break for a Jack Grealish delivery to perfection and surged 30 metres with a more than generous amount of steps allowed before crashing a shot past Eoin Murphy. It should really have been a free out though.

The sides were level four times after that until the break but Galway did edge three clear on 17 minutes when Murphy touched over a Concannon shot for 1-7 to 0-7.

Kilkenny's resistance was led by Cody who scored four first half points, the last a spectacular effort after he had held off Grealish.

Mikey Butler landed a point on 33 minutes for Kilkenny to retake the lead, 0-15 to 1-11, and they went two clear when Reid, picked up by TJ Brennan for much of it, converted from 80 metres after John Donnelly was fouled.

Kilkenny's only first half goal chance fell to Conor Fogarty when the industrious Donnelly put him away but Fogarty was indecisive and fouled the ball for a free out.

Kilkenny built quickly on that 0-16 to 1-13 interval scoreline on the restart but the best goal chances fell to Galway in that second half with Kevin Cooney drawing a great save from Eoin Murphy on 65 minutes. Murphy showed great alertness throughout.

Kilkenny substitute Martin Keoghan had a chance at the other end in added time but flashed wide.

Galway got a response from their bench with McLoughlin, Liam Collins and Jason Flynn all hitting late points to close the gap.

Scorers

Galway:B Concannon 1-5, E Niland 0-7 (6fs), C Whelan 0-2, C Cooney, K Cooney, R Glennon, C Fahy, J Cooney, D Burke, P Mannion, C Mannion, D McLoughlin, J Flynn, L Collins all 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-9 (8fs), E Cody 0-6, A Mullen, J Donnelly, B Ryan, M Keoghan, D Corcoran all 0-2 each, D Blanchfield, M Butler, T Clifford all 0-1 each

TEAMS

Galway:E Murphy; J Grealish, G McMcInerney; P Mannion, D Burke, J Cooney; C Mannion, R Glennon; C Fahy, C Cooney, B Concannon; E Noland, K Cooney, C Whelan.

Subs:J Flynn for C Cooney (59), F Burke for Glennon (60), L Collins for Fahy (66), D McLoughlin for Whelan (70)

Kilkenny:E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, H Lawlor; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Walsh; D Corcoran, C Fogarty; A Mullen, J Donnelly, T Clifford; TJ Reid, E Cody, B Ryan.

Subs:M Keoghan for Clifford (h-t), C Kenny for P Walsh (47), A Murphy for Donnelly (66), C Buckley for Fogarty (74).

Referee:J Murphy (Limerick)