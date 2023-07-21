Declan Hannon loses fitness race for All-Ireland showdown with Kilkenny

Declan Hannon has lost his All-Ireland fitness race, robbing Limerick of their decorated captain for Sunday’s Croke Park showdown with Kilkenny.

The man who skippered the Shannonsiders to all four of their Liam MacCarthy triumphs since 2018 has not been included in John Kiely’s match-day 26 this weekend.

Hannon had already missed the champions’ semi-final date with Galway, having sustained a knee injury during their Munster final win over Clare.

The Adare clubman, 30, had been ruled out well in advance of the Galway clash, immediately sparking fears that he could also miss out on the final in the event that Limerick qualified.

So it has transpired, with Kiely and his selectors announcing an unchanged line-up from the team that started last day out.

Will O’Donoghue, usually their midfield enforcer, has again been earmarked to fill the centre-back void, with Cian Lynch partnering Darragh O’Donovan at midfield and David Reidy named at centre-forward.

Hannon lifted Liam MacCarthy in the breakthrough win of 2018 and for each of leg of the 2020-22 treble. Now the armband passes to Lynch as he strives to propel the Treaty men to a famous four-in-a-row.

Kiely has been forced to juggle his resources throughout this campaign, especially in defence where he has lost four-time All Star corner-back Seán Finn to a cruciate injury as well as his centre-back pivot, Hannon. In a further erosion of his rearguard options, 2018 All Star Richie English doesn’t make the bench for Sunday after a reported injury setback last weekend.

All told, in the enforced absences of Finn and Hannon, there are three changes in personnel from the team that edged out Kilkenny in last year’s decider. Two-time Hurler of the Year Lynch returns to the fray after an injury-ruined 2022; the long-serving Reidy gets his big opportunity, having featured as an impact sub 12 months ago; and Peter Casey (who was coming back from an ACL injury 12 months ago) now starts ahead of veteran Graeme Mulcahy.

LIMERICK (SHC v Kilkenny) – N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, W O’Donoghue, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, C Lynch; G Hegarty, D Reidy, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey.

Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, R Connolly, A Costelloe, C Coughlan, A English, G Mulcahy, B Murphy, A O’Connor, C O’Neill, O O’Reilly.