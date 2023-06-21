Declan Hannon ‘hopeful’ of featuring in an All-Ireland decider – if Limerick can overcome semi-final test

DECLAN HANNON hasn’t given up on the possibility of playing some part in this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling final – if champions Limerick make it that far.

The Limerick skipper has already been officially ruled out of any involvement in their semi-final on Saturday, July 8 following a knee injury shipped during their Munster final victory over Clare.

This has prompted inevitable speculation that Hannon, who has lifted Liam MacCarthy four times since 2018, could be under pressure for a potential final appearance just a fortnight later.

But the 30-year-old has now clarified that there is no specific timeline for his own recovery and he remains “hopeful” of featuring in the event that Limerick qualify for their fifth decider in six seasons.

“I got a bit of a nick on my knee, so it just depends on how it recovers now in the next few weeks. I'm just taking it day-by-day now, trying to get the rehab going and trying to get back on the pitch as soon as possible,” he said at today’s launch of eir’s new Poc Tapa Challenge, as part of their official sponsorship of the All-Ireland SHC.

"Ah sure, you'd always be hopeful,” he added, “but we obviously have a massive game coming in the semi-final. That's where our full focus is and that's my focus at the minute as well – helping out the lads as much as I can in the lead-up to that."

Asked if this meant he wasn’t ruling himself out if Limerick reach the final, he replied: "I'd try and play some part if I can at all, if they throw me in there. Yeah, look, it just depends on how it recovers in the next few weeks."

Hannon is the latest defensive casualty to beset Limerick’s quest for a record-equalling All-Ireland four-in-a-row, with four-time All Star corner-back Seán Finn sidelined with a season-ending cruciate injury since the end of April.

Both players succumbed to knee trouble when playing against Clare; Hannon hasn’t suffered the same severity of injury, but he wasn’t specific on the exact nature of his.

Revealing that it was not a ligament injury, he described it as a “small bang. It will just take a bit of time. I suppose the semi-final will just come a bit too soon."

Hannon rationalised that Limerick have become well accustomed to overcoming injury losses during their recent trailblazing successes.

“We've had a couple of lads who suffered long-term injuries. We had it this year with Seánie, obviously Cian (Lynch) last year and Mike Casey, Peter Casey and Richie English over the last number of years too. They were in, not a similar boat, but they suffered injuries that put them on the sidelines for a long time.

“The way they reacted, I'd look back on that and they were always so positive. It is what it is. It's part of the game. I've been lucky enough so far in my career that I've never had any major injury really, so it's fine. We're all okay in Limerick, so we are."

The player was spotted in a knee brace after their Munster final thriller. "I suppose I wasn't surprised when I went for a scan and it came back that I'd be out for a few weeks,” he remarked.

“If you can't do a whole pile on the pitch, you have to try and contribute as much as you can off it. I suppose it's just supporting the lads and if there are any issues or if they're looking for anything at all – whether it's on or off the pitch, or if they need assistance with anything – I'll just try and be there for them and make like as easy for them as possible in the lead-up to the semi-final.

“There's a lot of distractions in the lead-up to these big games – a lot of questions, queries and things like that – so I'll support the boys in any way I possibly can. I don't think they'll be looking for advice because they'd tell me where to go quickly enough. But I'll help in any way I can at all."