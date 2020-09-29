Decision imminent after Galway GAA launch investigation into alleged breach of Covid restrictions

A decision is expected to be made by Galway GAA chiefs tonight on the investigation into whether a GAA club allowed a player to return from America to take part in a key relegation clash without going into 14-day quarantine.

The controversy centres around a Beagh player who may have breached Covid-19 restrictions to play in a relegation tie against Kinvara earlier this month, which Beagh won by six points to retain their senior status for 2021.

Kinvara had raised the possibility of a potential Covid restriction breach with the Galway county board before the tie and demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged matter in the days following the game.

There is expected to be a resolution tonight after the Galway Competitions Control Committee (CCC) appointed a three-person committee to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter, as requested by the Kinvara club.

The three-person committee has met with the Beagh and Kinvara clubs in recent days and a recommendation is expected to be made at a meeting of the Galway CCC tonight.

Kinvara are scheduled to meet Kilnadeema-Leitrim this Sunday, October 4 in Loughrea with the loser dropping out of the senior ranks for next year but that fixture could yet change depending on tonight's outcome.

