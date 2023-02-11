Debutant Micheál Houlihan’s frees ensure Clare can’t overcome Limerick hoodoo

Clare’s Mark Rodgers in action against Limerick’s Ciaran Barry during their Hurling League clash at TUS Gaelic Grounds. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Limerick extended their unbeaten run against Clare to seven games when they collected their first points of the 2023 Allianz League before an enthusiastic attendance of 15,531 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds last night.

Even though John Kiely’s side have not lost to their next-door neighbours since making the All-Ireland breakthrough in 2018, they have had difficulty beating them. Three of their last six encounters finished level and last year’s epic Munster final lasted until extra time when the Treaty men prevailed.

But there was absolutely no doubt about their superiority in this contest which they controlled from the start, though, remarkably, both sides scored 1-11 in the second half. But by the time Clare had their 1-6 purple patch, Limerick were out the gate.

​Were it not for the brilliant marksmanship of Aidan McCarthy, who top scored with 0-13 ­— one more than Limerick’s Micheál Houlihan — the All-Ireland champions’ superiority would have better reflected on the scoreboard.

Two-time Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch started his first game for Limerick in 10 months while Peter Casey made his first start since the 2021 All-Ireland final. Current All-Stars Nicky Quaid and Kyle Hayes also returned, but team captain Declan Hannon was absent due to a finger injury.

Fergal O’Connor, Micheál Houlihan – son of former Limerick player Mike — and Shane O’Brien all made their full league debuts. It was an interesting occasion for the O’Brien family as Shane’s father Adrian is Clare’s new strength and conditioning coach.

Rory Hayes and Paddy Donnellan replaced Adam Hogan and Jack Kirwan, respectively, in the Clare team.

Clare scarcely laid a hand on Limerick in the early exchanges as the home side registered three unanswered points in the opening four minutes. Still, on the first occasion Clare got inside the Limerick 20-metre line, they ought to have scored a goal, but Aidan McCarthy’s shot rebounded off the crossbar and eventually trickled wide.

By the tenth minute, the Limerick half-forward line had scored 0-5, with impressive newcomer Houlihan hitting 0-3 from distance. They had lost first-choice free-taker David Reidy with a suspected hamstring injury, but Clare’s only scoring response were a brace of frees from Aidan McCarthy.

Houlihan’s personal tally was increased to 0-5 by the end of the first quarter, but he had also missed two scoreable frees.

The Bannermen finally got some traction in the 18th minute when Peter Duggan teed up Ian Galvin for a goal – the visitors’ first score from play.

David Fitzgerald quickly scored a point soon afterwards and the margin was back to two.

But with Lynch dictating much of the play in the middle third, Limerick pulled away again, out-scoring the visitors 0-6 to 0-2 during the remainder of the half. The razor accurate free-taking of McCarthy kept the visitors in touch.

Clare did look more likely to score goals than the Treaty men but trailed by six at the break (0-16 to 1-7).

There was little change in the scoring pattern in the early stages of the second half, with Limerick scoring 0-3 from play, including a brace from Kyle Hayes and a McCarthy pointed free.

There was no urgency in Clare’s play as Limerick’s superior physique and technique allowed them to completely dictate the exchanges. Houlihan’s frees kept the scoreboard ticking over and with 20 minutes left Limerick were 13 points clear.

As the game petered out, to its inevitable conclusion, the biggest excitement came when Clare substitute Conor Leen was booked for entering the field of play before Fitzgerald, who he was replacing, left the field.

The arrival of David Reidy in the 57th minute did result in a surge in Clare’s scoring rate — he helped himself to 1-2. As both sides emptied the benches, the play became increasingly loose. The visitors actually scored 1-7 from play, though there was never the slightest danger of Limerick being overhauled.

But just for good measure, substitutes Adam English and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh combined in the 66th minute to fire home their first goal in the campaign. In truth, Limerick’s six-point winning margin did scant justice to their overall superiority.

Scorers – Limerick: M Houlihan 0-12(8f), D O’ Dálaigh 1-0, P Casey, K Hayes 0-3 each, T Morrissey, S O’Brien, G Hegarty, A English 0-2 each, C Lynch 0-1. Clare: A McCarthy 0-13 (9f), D Reidy 1-2, I Galvin 1-0, D Fitzgerald, S Morey, D Ryan 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, R English, F O’Connor; C Barry, D Morrissey, K Hayes; D O’Donovan, D Reidy; G Hegarty, C Lynch, M Houlihan; S O’Brien, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs: A English for Reidy 8; A Costello for O’Connor 30; D Ó Dálaigh for O’Brien 51, T Morrissey for Hegarty 53, G Mulcahy for Lynch 61, J Quilty for Hayes 66.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Cleary, S Morey; D Ryan, D McInerney, A Fitzgerald; C Malone, P Donnellan; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, I Galvin; M Rodgers, P Duggan, A McCarthy. Subs: R Mounsey for Donnellan 30; A Shanagher for I Gavlin 51; C Gavlin for A Fitzgerald for 51; D Reidy for Rodgers 57, C Leen for D Fitzgerald 58.

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).