Day even the greatest of cynics started to believe in fairytales

Wexford v Offaly 1996 Leinster SHC final July 14, Croke Park Wexford 2-23, Offaly 2-15

Wexford&rsquo;s Garry Laffan shows Offaly&rsquo;s Kevin Kinahan a clean pair of heels during the 1996 Leinster SHC final. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Des Berry

It is telling what can travel through your head when ­something you never thought would happen is actually ­happening.

To understand the emotion, you have to understand the suffering.

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s in Wexford, those giants of the 1950s were still dropped into every second conversation had with those that came before us.