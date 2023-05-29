Davy’s Déise bite back in style but Tipp still survive – Fitzgerald angered by ‘disgraceful crap’ aimed at his squad

Munster SHC Round 5: Waterford 1-24, Tipperary 0-21

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald tries to avoid the challenge of Tipp's Dan McCormack and Jack Fagan of Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The scale of the task facing an injury-ravaged Waterford looked totally insurmountable – especially with their hopes of Munster SHC qualification already gone – but Davy Fitzgerald relishes that type of challenge.

The Déise boss has made a career out of overcoming the odds and he did so once again in Semple Stadium yesterday with his troops delivering a performance that goes some way to saving a dismal season, and maybe even his job.

It is just Waterford’s second provincial round-robin success in 16 attempts and the fact that it was achieved minus All-Stars Conor Prunty (who went under the knife earlier this week), Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron (both quad injuries) and Tadhg de Búrca (Achilles) certainly makes it all the more impressive.

​On paper, they had nothing to play for but they flew out of the traps and never relinquished their lead in a display which is more in tune with what everyone knows they can deliver on a given day.

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Calum Lyons and Jack Fagan were more like their usual selves while the prodigious Patrick Fitzgerald showed exactly what he can do on the inter-county stage.

Given that usual goalkeeper Billy Nolan was stationed at sweeper, Waterford murmurs were not positive beforehand but that move worked a treat and Fitzgerald’s men delivered a display of defiance to silence some of their critics.

“It annoys me so much that you get cut the way we got cut after two bad matches,” an emotional Fitzgerald said.

“Some of the crap that I’d to listen to the last few weeks is absolutely disgraceful.

“I’m in the job five months, you’d swear I was there five years. There’s other managers there three or four years and have won zero and are not getting half the hassle. What is that about?

“If we beat Limerick in the first round, we’re probably through. That’s how it goes. It’s that close, so it is.”

Had it ended in a draw between Limerick and Cork at the Gaelic Grounds – and it so nearly did – Liam Cahill’s Tipperary would have been out of the championship when a Munster final was on their minds beforehand and Cahill admitted that they are “very fortunate” to still be standing.

Cathal Barrett and Jake Morris, two of the Premier County’s key men, were ruled out before throw-in and Tipp looked punch drunk compared to the side that went toe-to-toe with Limerick last weekend.

Déise boss Cahill knows more than most about how dangerous Waterford are having enjoyed success with them – albeit with a disappointing end to their Munster Championship last year – and he took umbrage with some of Fitzgerald’s comments earlier this year.

“The narrative around Waterford the last couple of months was that there’s a bit of emotional baggage with that Waterford team.

“That’s the one thing that disappoints me about the whole thing – emotional baggage. To me, that statement was unfair,” Cahill said.

“Waterford showed no emotional baggage only the good team that they are and the quality players that I was fortunate enough to be with for the past three years.”

He added of Tipp: “We got an awful hammering to be straight and honest about it. That is something that we have to try and sort out, it will test me as a manager and it will test our players’ resilience.”

Cahill felt like they “let down the Tipperary public” with their off-colour showing but they have a chance for redemption against Offaly in a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final in three weeks’ time.

“We are still alive. The heart mightn’t be great, but we are still alive. And once we are alive, we have a chance,” Cahill said.

Waterford, playing with Hutchinson and Fitzgerald much closer to the opposition goal, looked like a transformed outfit from the off.

Tipp were sluggish but the visitors savaged them in the opening exchanges to quickly lead 0-5 to 0-1 with Fitzgerald and Jack Fagan firing over a brace apiece. At the other end, Tipp didn’t muster their first shot from play until the 13th minute and they were chasing shadows with the Déise’s pace and precision causing all kinds of problems everywhere.

Tipp looked to be gaining a foothold midway through the half when Séamus Callanan and Gearóid O’Connor fired back-to-back points but Waterford reeled off five in succession to head into the break on top, 0-17 to 0-8.

That remarkable half of scoring saw the Déise nearly score more in 35 minutes than their average of 17.67 across their previous three games but Tipp did offer some resistance after the break.

With Noel McGrath steering the ship, they had the gap back to five points by the 46th minute but Hutchinson pounced on consecutive mistakes from Rhys Shelly and Bryan O’Mara to fire to the net soon after for their first goal of the campaign, 1-19 to 0-13.

Try as Tipp did thereafter, it was always going to be Waterford’s day.

SCORERS – Waterford: S Bennett 0-9 (7f); D Hutchinson 1-3; J Fagan, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-3 each; N Montgomery 0-2; C Lyons, B Nolan, P Hogan, P Curran 0-1 each. Tipperary: N McGrath 0-7 (4f, 3’ 65); G O’Connor 0-4 (3f); S Callanan 0-3; R Maher 0-2 (1f); B McGrath, M Kehoe, A Tynan, C Bowe, E Connolly 0-1 each.

WATERFORD - S O’Brien 7; C Gleeson 7, M Fitzgerald 8, I Daly 7; J Fagan 7, C Lyons 8, D Lyons 7; P Leavey 7, N Montgomery 7; P Hogan 7, Stephen Bennett 8, J Prendergast 6; B Nolan 7, D Hutchinson 8, Patrick Fitzgerald 8. Subs: P Curran for Hutchinson (8-10 temp), C Ryan for Gleeson (27-30 temp), Curran 7 for Montgomery (56), C Dunford 6 for Prendergast (61), Kevin Mahony 6 for Hogan (61), DJ Foran for Patrick Fitzgerald (66), C Ryan for C Gleeson (73).

TIPPERARY - R Shelly 6; B O’Mara 6, M Breen 6, R Maher 6; E Connolly 6, D McCormack 6, B McGrath 6; S Kennedy 6, C Stakelum 5; A Tynan 6, N McGrath 7, G O’Connor 6; P Maher 5, S Callanan 7, M Kehoe 6. Subs: C Bowe 7 for O’Connor (inj 25), J Ryan for McGrath (44-50 temp), Ryan 6 for McGrath (inj 53), S Ryan 6 for Stakelum (55), J McGrath 6 for P Maher (60), J Fogarty for Kehoe (67).

REF – J Keenan (Wicklow)