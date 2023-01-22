Davy Keogh does the damage as Micheál Donoghue's Dublin ease past Westmeath

Dublin's Colin Currie in action against Darragh Egerton of Westmeath during their Walsh Cup clash in Kinnegad. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dublin made light work of hosts Westmeath to finish their Walsh Cup campaign on a high with Davy Keogh firing 1-3 from play to see Micheál Donoghue's side ease to victory in Kinnegad this afternoon.

Both sides had victories over Antrim to their name heading into this dead-rubber tie, but the visitors hit the ground running from the off and they never looked back with a dominant display.

This was the last competitive action for both before their respective Division 1 league campaigns kick off in a fortnight's time with Westmeath making the trip to Clare in 1A while Dublin travel to Waterford in 1B.

Dublin reeled off four points from play to start proceedings (via Cork native Chris O'Leary, Cian Boyle, Keogh and Donal Burke) and that was a sign of things to come as Westmeath struggled for traction up front.

With Eoghan O'Donnell, Conor Burke and Daire Gray dominant in defence, Donoghue's side never looked in any great trouble with Dara Purcell also impressing up front as they had seven points to spare at the break, 0-12 to 0-5.

Joe Fortune's Westmeath had to wait until injury time for their first score from play with Davy Glennon - who won All-Ireland SHC title under Donoghue with Galway in 2017 - getting them off the mark having relied on Niall O'Brien frees until that point.

The gap was out to 10 points as Donal Burke (one from play and one from a free) and Colin Currie arrowed over points before Westmeath enjoyed a purple path with wing-back Jack Galvin amazingly firing over three points from play within four minutes.

The half-time introduction of Killian Doyle and Joey Boyle greatly aided the Lake cause in the closing period as they narrowed the deficit to six, 0-16 to 0-10, but their goose was cooked when Keogh fired to the net in the 57th minute as the Dubs coasted to victory while running the bench.

SCORERS - Dublin: D Burke 0-6 (3f); D Keogh 1-3; C Boyle, D Purcell 0-2 each; C O’Leary, A Mellett, C Currie, L McDwyer, P Crummey, C Foley, F Whitely 0-1 each. Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-4f, K Doyle (2f), J Galvin 0-3 each, D Glennon, J Boyle 0-2 each, M Cunningham 0-1.

DUBLIN - E Gibbons; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, R Smith; C Donoghue, C Burke, D Gray; A Mellett, C O’Leary; D Burke, D Keogh, C Currie; D Purcell, J Hetherton, C Boyle. Subs: L McDwyer for Boyle inj (41), G Whelan for Hetherton (50), F Whitely for D Burke (53), J McGuirk for Donoghue and P Crummey for Purcell (both 58), J Madden for Smith (60), I O'Heithir for Bellew and C Foley for Keogh (both 63), S Currie for O'Leary and D Power for Mellett (both 68).

WESTMEATH - N Conaty; G Greville, T Doyle, A Ennis; J Galvin, K Regan, A Craig; M Cunningham, S Clavin; N Mitchell, D Glennon, E Keyes; E Daly, N O’Brien, C Doyle. Subs: J Boyle for Daly, K Doyle for C Doyle and C Shaw for Greville (all half-time), J Bermingham for Craig and D Egerton for Ennis (both 51), S McGovern for Clavin (55), J Gallagher for Glennon (59), R Holding for Galvin and D Devine for Cunningham (both 63).

REF - K Brady (Louth)