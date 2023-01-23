Davy Keogh boosts his prospects as Dubs boss Micheál Donoghue runs rule over his new guns

If the Walsh Cup was an exercise in identifying new players to go to war with, Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue will be quietly happy how things have gone in January.

With experienced soldiers like Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Cian O’Callaghan, Rian McBride and Mark Schutte not involved this season, it’s all about plugging some gaping holes and new faces continue to pop their heads up.

Davy Keogh is not long back in full training with the county team but he rattled off 1-3 in a man of the match display as they coasted past Westmeath yesterday. Kilmacud Crokes’ Dara Purcell was another to show some touches of class.

​“We’ve used the Walsh Cup to look at as many players as we can, we’ve in excess of 50 on the training panel at the minute so it was a worthwhile exercise. You can do all the training you want, but players want to play games,” Donoghue said.

A lack of attacking options has often been the undoing of the Dubs but there has rarely been problems at the back and the defensive trio of Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Burke and Daire Gray were the backbone of this victory in Kinnegad.

It was a case of ‘job done’ for Donoghue with the “tough assignment” of a trip to face Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford next on the agenda in their opening Allianz HL Division 1B clash away on Sunday week.

For Westmeath counterpart Joe Fortune, the Walsh Cup was all about blooding new faces ahead of a daunting Division 1A campaign against some of the game’s best but this still wasn’t up to scratch after a horrid first-half showing.

“Today wasn’t good enough and we know that as a group, we have to improve on that for the next day but we won’t be losing sleep over defeat in a Walsh Cup game. We got what we wanted out of the Walsh Cup,” Fortune said.

“The idea is you’re trying to see if lads will thrive in the heat of battle at this level.”

A good start was half the battle for the Dubs as they quickly raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead with Donal Burke, Keogh and Purcell doing plenty of damage, whereas Westmeath couldn’t get going at the other end.

It wasn’t until first-half injury time that the Lake men mustered their first score from play when Glennon – who won an All-Ireland SHC title under Donoghue with Galway in 2017 – fired over but they trailed by seven at the break, 0-12 to 0-5.

That gap quickly stretched to 10 upon the resumption with Donal Burke again on target before Westmeath finally found some sort of rhythm as wing-back Jack Galvin led the charge with three exquisite points in quick succession.

They had the gap back to six, 0-16 to 0-10, but Keogh put a dagger through any hopes of a comeback when firing to the net in the 57th minute before they eased home thereafter as both sides ran the bench and experimented.

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-6 (3f); D Keogh 1-3; C Boyle, D Purcell 0-2 each; C O’Leary, A Mellett, C Currie, L McDwyer, P Crummey, C Foley, F Whitely 0-1 each. Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-4 (4f); K Doyle (2f), J Galvin 0-3 each; D Glennon, J Boyle 0-2 each; M Cunningham 0-1.

DUBLIN – E Gibbons; J Bellew, E O’Donnell, R Smith; C Donoghue, C Burke, D Gray; A Mellett, C O’Leary; D Burke, D Keogh, C Currie; D Purcell, J Hetherton, C Boyle. Subs: L McDwyer for Boyle (inj, 41), G Whelan for Hetherton (50), F Whitely for D Burke (53), J McGuirk for Donoghue (58), P Crummey for Purcell (58), J Madden for Smith (60), I O’Heithir for Bellew (63), C Foley for Keogh (63), S Currie for O’Leary (68), D Power for Mellett (68).

WESTMEATH – N Conaty; G Greville, T Doyle, A Ennis; J Galvin, K Regan, A Craig; M Cunningham, S Clavin; N Mitchell, D Glennon, E Keyes; E Daly, N O’Brien, C Doyle. Subs: J Boyle for Daly (h-t), K Doyle for C Doyle (h-t), C Shaw for Greville (h-t), J Bermingham for Craig (51), D Egerton for Ennis (51), S McGovern for Clavin (55), J Gallagher for Glennon (59), R Holding for Galvin (63), D Devine for Cunningham (63), E Cunneen for Mitchell (68).

REF – K Brady (Louth)