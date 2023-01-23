| 8.9°C Dublin

Davy Keogh boosts his prospects as Dubs boss Micheál Donoghue runs rule over his new guns

Dublin 1-20, Westmeath 0-15 

Dublin's Davy Keogh in action against Westmeath's Kevin Regan during their Walsh Cup Group 1 Round 3 clash at Kinnegad GAA club. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand
Dublin's Ronán Smith blocks down Niall O'Brien. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

If the Walsh Cup was an exercise in identifying new players to go to war with, Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue will be quietly happy how things have gone in January.

With experienced soldiers like Chris Crummey, Liam Rushe, Cian O’Callaghan, Rian McBride and Mark Schutte not involved this season, it’s all about plugging some gaping holes and new faces continue to pop their heads up.

