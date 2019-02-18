Davy keeps 'Toy Show' vow - and team talk by Michael (11) inspires win

Davy Fitzgerald followed through on his 'Late Late Toy Show' Christmas promise when he brought young Michael O'Brien into the Wexford dressing room to give the Slaneysiders a team talk before yesterday's thrilling league win over Tipperary.

Davy Fitzgerald followed through on his 'Late Late Toy Show' Christmas promise when he brought young Michael O'Brien into the Wexford dressing room to give the Slaneysiders a team talk before yesterday's thrilling league win over Tipperary.

Fitzgerald met the Kerry youngster (11) on the Toy Show late last year and promised to bring him in to meet the Wexford team.

"I have your book in the back, and I need you to sign it!" an excited Michael said to Fitzgerald at the time.

"I need a small bit of help," replied Fitzgerald. "I need another passionate man with me." He explained that he had three important league games coming up, and asked his biggest fan to come along and give them a team talk.

And the Clare native duly delivered, when Michael was guest of honour at Innovate Wexford Park yesterday afternoon.

The team talk clearly did the trick as Wexford came from eight points down to hit an injury-time winner.

"Absolute privilege to have Michael O'Brien with @OfficialWexGAA today," Wexford selector Seoirse Bulfin tweeted afterwards.

"What an inspiration to kids and adults alike. You could hear a pin drop when he spoke to the players before the game. A truly super young man."

Irish Independent