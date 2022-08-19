| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford return could be just what we need now

John Mullane

There are plenty of sceptics in the county but his proven track record and all-or-nothing mentality might be the perfect tonic

Then Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald is congratulated by John Mullane after the All-Ireland SHC semi success over Tipperary in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Then Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald is congratulated by John Mullane after the All-Ireland SHC semi success over Tipperary in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile

Then Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald is congratulated by John Mullane after the All-Ireland SHC semi success over Tipperary in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile

Then Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald is congratulated by John Mullane after the All-Ireland SHC semi success over Tipperary in 2008. Photo: Sportsfile

Hard to believe it is ten years since I got a bit excited and did a Jurgen Klinsmann-style celebration on my knees in front of Davy Fitzgerald after we got the better of the Banner in the Munster SHC.

It is water under the bridge now, but a comment was passed on to me by a player’s father basically saying that Davy was telling people I was finished and I should probably move on and retire as a Waterford hurler.

Most Watched

Privacy