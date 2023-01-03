Davy Fitzgerald’s second coming off to a flier in Mallow as Tipperary’s captain Cathal Barrett sees red

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League Group 1 match against Tipperary at Mallow GAA Sports Complex in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

First blood to Davy Fitzgerald’s Waterford under the Mallow lights then, the Munster League opening with something more than a galvanised shrug.

These games run on strange, often divergent tracks. For some, they are simply an exercise in cobweb-shifting, for others they become lifetime moments, a county jersey on your back, family pressed tight against the weather to share a special moment with you.

Liam Cahill and Fitzgerald have been assessing their new harvests since inter-county training resumed on November 24, so both already have a strong sense of the cards on the table now before them.

A curious night for Cahill especially, given so many of these Waterford players had been developed on his watch.

Mallow in the first week of January won’t find pivotal status in either man’s 2023 diary, but it did feel oddly reassuring – even through the sweeping curtains of rain – to be back on an inter-county hurling road again.

Waterford surrendered home advantage after a lunchtime pitch inspection deemed the notoriously heavy Fraher Field unplayable, so Davy Fitz’s second coming didn’t quite find the intimacy originally anticipated.

James Power of Waterford is tackled by Tipperary's Cathal Barrett during the Déise's three-point win in Mallow. Photo: Sportsfile

James Power of Waterford is tackled by Tipperary's Cathal Barrett during the Déise's three-point win in Mallow. Photo: Sportsfile

It unspooled instead in a different county and, accordingly, to a faintly different vibe given the neutral north Cork surroundings.

Both teams carried a sizeable quota of fresh-faced debutants, but most Tipp eyes were inevitably drawn towards Cahill’s placement of Michael Breen at full-back, the position he manned in an All-Ireland minor-winning team 10 years ago.

The towering Breen faced a decent physical challenge too in the shape of DJ Foran, the Portlaw man having a point on the board inside four minutes, Waterford taking an early advantage with a strong wind at their backs.

They led 0-8 to 0-1 by the 22nd minute, Tipp struggling to get much momentum against the elements with a Jason Forde free their only score at that juncture.

Showing well for Waterford were two debutants, Reuben Halloran and Seán Walsh, but Tipp slowly worked their way into the game, with two terrific catches from Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan needed to avert danger.

Tipp necklaced four of the game’s next five points – Forde with three (two from play) and Conor Bowe the scorers – to get to the half-time break more than pleased to be trailing by just four (0-6 to 0-10).

It could have been even better for Cahill’s men, Bowe making a great 31st-minute fetch from goalkeeper Rhys Shelly’s delivery only to have his shot charged down by the advancing Waterford cover.

The mischief of the weather gods ruled out much scope for eye-pleasing aesthetics, but the night caught a higher tenor on 50 minutes when an outbreak of jostling between Cathal Barrett and Waterford substitute Stephen Bennett drew more than 20 players to a row on the stand side of the pitch, with referee John O’Halloran showing a leniency in displaying just two yellows.

Seconds later, Bennett was unceremoniously hauled to the ground by Dan McCormack only to see Shelly deflect the resultant penalty out for a ’65.

The game then seemed to then take a pivotal turn, Forde sweeping home a classy 54th-minute Tipp goal to narrow the margin to two (0-14 to 1-9) only for Barrett, the county’s captain for the night, to get the line for a second yellow.

With the wind now ebbing, that was the trigger for Waterford to dig deep.

Points from substitutes Páudie Fitzgerald (two) and Austin Gleeson helping their side over the line, Waterford outscored the Premier County by 0-4 to 0-1, with the teams having been level with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

SCORERS – Waterford: R Halloran 0-7 (6fs, 1 ’65); C Dunford, S Walsh and P Fitzgerald 0-2 each; C Daly, M Fitzgerald, I Daly, P Leavey, DJ Foran, B Nolan (f), B Power and A Gleeson 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Forde 1-11 (5fs, 1 ’65); C O’Dwyer 0-2; A Tynan and C Bowe 0-1 each.

WATERFORD – B Nolan; S McNulty, M Fitzgerald, C Ryan; M Harney, C Lyons, C Daly; P Leavey, R Halloran; N Montgomery, C Dunford, S Walsh; J Power, DJ Foran, B Power. Subs: I Daly for McNulty (h-t), Michael Kiely for Foran (46), Stephen Bennett for Walsh (48), A Gleeson for Power (65), P Fitzgerald for Dunford (69), A Ryan for C Daly (73).

TIPPERARY – R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, G Ryan; D McCormack, P Campion, S Neville; P Cadell, G Browne; A Tynan, J Forde, J Fogarty; C Bowe, M Kehoe, P Creedon. Subs: C Stakelum for Fogarty (26), Jack Ryan for Browne (45), Johnny Ryan for Tynan (45), C O’Dwyer for Creedon (45), S Kennedy for Bowe (62), G O’Connor for Kehoe (70).

REF – J O’Halloran (Limerick)