As TJ Reid was lining up his second penalty in last Sunday’s All-Ireland club hurling semi-final between his Ballyhale Shamrocks side and Ballygunner, Clare’s two-time All-Ireland-winning captain Anthony Daly quickly typed out a tweet that almost all of us were thinking at the time.

‘Jesus take your point, TJ’.

Of course TJ isn’t ‘all of us’ and his record from the spot is such that even facing Stephen O’Keeffe for a second time in just over a minute, having watched his first effort saved and cleared, he was never going to be daunted by it as he converted.

But still, Daly’s tweet caught the mood at the time. It felt like O’Keeffe was unbeatable. Having saved twice from Adrian Mullen who had got himself into one-to-one positions, he then thwarted Evan Shefflin in the second half prior to stopping Reid’s first penalty, which was not crisply hit by Reid’s own admission.

It served as a reminder of his heroics almost two years earlier in what was his last inter-county match with Waterford as they lost the All-Ireland final against Limerick.

Then, just as last Sunday, O’Keeffe’s spectacular efforts were in vain. His double save in the first quarter from first Kyle Hayes and then Cian Lynch in the follow-up, ensured that preserved a clean sheet, even though they were well beaten that day.

They rank highly among the greatest saves ever in an All-Ireland final.

By the end of Sunday’s game one of his contemporaries, Kilkenny’s Eoin Murphy, no stranger to spectacular shotstopping himself, was happy to reconcile on Twitter too that O’Keeffe was the ‘greatest’, using the goat emoji so popular in making strong declarations of sporting excellence.

Read More

And for further emphasis Murphy added ‘End of’, as if to brook no further discussion on the matter. High praise indeed.

But that is an ongoing debate. Murphy has his core of supporters while Nickie Quaid’s orchestration of Limerick’s beneficial puck-out strategy and all-round game management has elevated him to the top of the pile in recent years.

But that a goalkeeper who is two years removed from inter-county hurling still makes this conversation is evidence of his obvious ability.

O’Keeffe signed off temporarily within weeks of that Limerick defeat in 2020 and then made it permanent later on in 2021, suggesting “that chapter is finished for me”.

But as he continues to deliver such top displays as he did last Sunday, it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that any sustainable Waterford challenge to an All-Ireland title could not be complete without him.

Just as it was with Paul Mannion’s absence from the Dublin football squad since 2020. Delivering such performances for a club team creates noise that an inter-county team or management just can’t tune out of.

In the intervening two years, Waterford have used two different goalkeepers and, to be fair to Billy Nolan and Shaun O’Brien, they have adapted reasonably well. Nolan was the frontrunner to step in, but midway through the 2021 championship, the then manager Liam Cahill changed course, bringing in Shaun O’Brien instead.

Waterford’s collapse in last year’s Munster Championship is one of the game’s greatest mysteries of 2022.

Liam Cahill’s departure and move back to his native Tipperary has paved the way for Davy Fitzgerald to return for a second spell.

It was Fitzgerald who, in late 2010, brought O’Keeffe into his first Waterford squad and maybe that link can change something in O’Keeffe’s thinking. Just last September his former Waterford manager Michael Ryan, in an interview with WLR, declared him the best ever Waterford goalkeeper, a sentiment shared by Derek McGrath before that.

Ryan’s potential method of luring O’Keeffe back to Waterford was one of perseverance! “I’d be sitting outside his door and I’d be telling him, ‘Until you commit to the cause, I’m staying here. I’m not leaving here until you say yes!’ I hope he does because he’s still a young man.”

Of all the Christmas presents that an inter-county hurling manager could get, an O’Keeffe U-turn would be a bonanza for Fitzgerald.

We’re in another era of great goalkeepers. Just as the first decade of this century had Cummins, Cusack and Fitzgerald, now Murphy and Quaid are the market leaders.

O’Keeffe, Waterford’s only goalkeeping All-Star, deserves his place in that company. Any potential reversal of his decision to retire would offer no guarantees around success. But last Sunday was another reminder of how his absence must make Waterford hearts grow fonder.