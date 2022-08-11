Davy Fitzgerald’s former right-hand man Seoirse Bulfin to take over as Meath hurling manager

Seoirse Bulfin is set to become Meath’s new hurling manager after being recommended for the role by the county board executive.

Bulfin has been a recognisable figure on the inter-county circuit through his long-standing involvement with various Davy Fitzgerald management teams. He will be an equally familiar face in the Meath dressing-room, having worked as coach this year under manager Nick Weir, who has now stepped down.

This is viewed as a key appointment for the Royals, who endured a difficult 2022, suffering league relegation to Division 2B before shipping five heavy championship defeats to finish bottom of the Joe McDonagh Cup table. As a consequence, they will compete in the third tier Christy Ring Cup next year.

Royal GAA chiefs confirmed the news of Bulfin’s appointment last night in a short statement that read: “The management committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Seoirse Bulfin be put before the county committee for ratification as Meath senior hurling manager.

“Seoirse has nominated Steven Clynch and David Reilly as his selectors. Ciarán Keogh will be nominated as the S&C coach.”

A native of Bruff in Co Limerick, Bulfin had various associations with Fitzgerald over 18 years until he joined the Meath set-up. They worked together at Fitzgibbon Cup level with LIT, and Bulfin subsequently linked up with the Clareman for one year at Waterford, five seasons with Clare (winning an All-Ireland title in 2013) and then five years at Wexford, ending in 2021.