Davy Fitzgerald will stay on as Wexford hurling boss to 'finish what we started'

Davy Fitzgerald has confirmed that he will remain on as Wexford hurling manager for the 2021 season.

In a text sent to all his players and backroom staff this morning, the Sixmilebridge man confirmed his intention to see out a fifth year as their manager determined to, as he put it, "finish what we started".

Wexford were extremely flat in going down to his native Clare in Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon, their second underwhelming championship display of this uniquely compressed season.

But the players made clear to Fitzgerald immediately after that game their absolute conviction that he was still the man to lead them into 2021.

It’s believed within the county that they have paid a heavy price for the dual commitments of so many of their players, a commitment that left many of them low on energy going into championship.

Fitzgerald was disgusted by constant verbal abuse thrown at him from one individual behind the Wexford dug-out in Portlaoise, but almost all of the Clare players queued to shake his hand at the final whistle in clear recognition of his time working as their manager, the Banner winning the 2013 All-Ireland and 2016 National League.

Fitzgerald guided Wexford to their first Leinster title since 2004 last year and they were just the puck of a ball away from reaching the All-Ireland final when going down to eventual champions, Tipperary.

In his text to the Wexford players, he told them that he would be picking a new panel this week and seeking them to invest immediately in an eight-week gym programme in preparation for the 2021 National Hurling League.

Fitzgerald assured them that he would be bringing “massive desire” to the role next season, insisting that the Wexford team seen in recent defeats to Galway and Clare was “not the Wexford team we’ve built over the last number of years.”

He asked the players to spend the next few weeks looking "deep inside themselves", promising that he would be doing the same.

"I don’t believe in the blame game," Fitzgerald said. "But in the coming months, I will only accept 100% commitment from everyone" to ensure that Wexford will be back fighting next year "with everything we have".

