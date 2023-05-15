Davy Fitzgerald vows to ‘come back fighting’ after Waterford bow out

Davy Fitzgerald backed his players to find a response when they play Tipperary in their last round-robin match in a fortnight’s time after Waterford went out of the championship when losing to Clare on Saturday in Thurles.

The county has managed just one win from 15 matches in the Munster round-robin since it was launched in 2018.

“We know we have one or two issues to sort out,” he said after their 2-22 to 0-16 defeat, finishing with 14 men after Calum Lyons was sent off on a second yellow card in the 31st minute.

“We knew that after the Cork game. We know we’re going to get a bit of stick back at home and we deserve it and that’s fine but we’re not going to run from the issues.

“We know what they are, we’re going to deal with them, and we’re going to come back fighting. By the way, in two weeks’ time we won’t be turning up just to fulfil a fixture.”

Fitzgerald wished Clare well in the rest of the championship and vowed that his players would bounce back next season after his return as manager ended in a disappointing exit with three straight defeats.

“The Clare people will relate to this – ’93 and ’94, we got absolutely hockeyed so we did and we had the character and it was the privilege to be part of a great team and I mean that.

“I was one of a number of 20, 30 fantastic guys who never threw in the towel and who came back. If you look back at that bit of history, you will see you never throw in the towel and you come back.

“We can do the same, we can work hard. There is good character in them lads, I’m not going to cut them. They’re great lads to work, great lads to train and we’ll be back.

“The one thing you do in life, people try and put you down, they put your family down, you stay fighting, you stay going and you stay with it and you believe and you’ll come around. Let the tough stuff come, let the criticism come, We will stay fighting and we will come back 110pc.”

He was asked about an incident at half-time where an unidentified member of the Clare entourage allegedly said something to him coming off the field. Referee John Keenan booked the individual later and also a member of the Waterford set-up who had reacted.

“What happens in the heat, happens in the heat. That’s the way it goes. And lads, I’ll always say this, there will be another day. People can smile, there’ll be another day. There will always be another day. I won’t take anything personal.

“I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m f**king going no place.”

​He vowed they would not lie down in the final round against Tipperary.

“I can’t tell you that we’ll come out and be unreal, but my mentality now is the easiest thing is to put up the white flag and you see one of the clowns there from Clare looking at me, laughing and having a great time – that has no place. I hate that bulls**t.

“I will 100pc say to you now that I really hope Clare do as good as they can and bring silverware back. None of us in Waterford will have a thing with that.

“We’re going to fight as hard as we can Sunday two weeks. We’ll try as hard as we can and we’ll come back again.”