They don't talk now and there's little sign that they ever will again. But the defensive union of Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan once stood as a living synthesis of everything Clare became under Ger Loughnane. Together, they were nerveless, ruthless and, broadly, unburdened by scruple.

Davy Fitzgerald v Brian Lohan: The former close friends and the '30v30' brawl that changed it all

The goalkeeper: diminutive, bristling, endlessly squaring up to the world. An open book. The full-back: closed and cold-eyed. On the field a venomous force of nature, off it forever so reticent that you could all but hear the clink of picks and hammers whenever words were prised from his mouth.

They claimed seven All-Stars between them, Clare writing their own wild opera into a game that had, for generations, cursed the county with resigned deference.

What did they share as men?

Loughnane himself favoured expressions like "poison" and "hatred". And it's true, Clare changed hurling, essentially, by changing their own prerogative on the world. They came to feast on the energy of resentment, but they had some extraordinary hurlers too.

Tumultuous

And, for a tumultuous stretch of time, few better than those sited at numbers one and three.

In their pomp, Fitzgerald and Lohan were as tight as brothers and, even with the dying of the light, that tightness would survive. When Micheál Webster, a Tipperary football convert and self-confessed "average hurler", took to waving the sliotar in a struggling Lohan's face during the 2005 Munster semi-final, Fitzgerald was booked for taking retribution.

"What really p***ed me off was his constant chat to Lohan," he explained in his first book, 'Passion and Pride'.

Fitzgerald's view was that, at his best, Lohan - who is referred to as "a legend" in the book - would have easily contained Webster's unconventional threat. And now, in decline, he believed him due more respect from a newcomer who was directly involved in 2-5 of Tipp's total that day.

For a decade, Clare-Tipp had an anarchic pulse and Clare welcomed it. For John Leahy, that was a comfortable setting too. The Mullinahone man played in many of those games when it felt as if the grass beneath them almost crackled. Leahy, Fitzgerald and Lohan were strikingly opposite personalities moving to a singular pulse.

"To be honest, every member of that back-line seemed to be some kind of die-hard Clare character," he remembered this week. "They were a real collective. Brian Lohan was quiet. You'd never have heard much out of him. He just did his job and did it well.

David Fitzgerald, Clare goalkeeper kicks the sliotar clear as he is tackled by Cork's Joe Deane, Fitzgerald is supported by team-mate Brian Lohan

"Whereas there'd be loads of noise coming off Davy Fitz. He'd be shouting and roaring, hitting the goalposts, constantly talking to the backs, organising them. They were two completely different characters, Davy always hyped, going at a hundred miles an hour; Lohan just totally focused. But you could see there was a strong bond between them at the time."

It was enduring too. Long into retirement, they did business together and were regular golf partners. When it came to hurling talk, their telephone conversations could steal an entire morning. Davy Fitz had been training teams since the age of 18, guiding Limerick Institute of Technology to their first ever Fitzgibbon Cup win in '05, then winning again in '07.

But even as they settled into coaching roles as rivals - Lohan taking charge of University of Limerick in 2012 - that friendship showed little evidence of turbulence.

On the contrary, that same year Fitzgerald invited the Shannon man to be one of his selectors when appointed the new Clare manager in succession to Ger 'Sparrow' O'Loughlin. An invitation Lohan, having taken some time to consider, declined.

But all changed one February day in 2014.

LIT were considered 6/1 outsiders for a Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final against a UL team containing a raft of inter-county players like Jack Browne (Clare), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Conor Ryan (Clare), Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny), Cathal Malone (Clare), Podge Collins (Clare), Jason Forde (Tipperary) and Johnny Glynn (Galway).

But Fitzgerald's men claimed a shock six-point victory, the 'Limerick Leader' report describing it afterwards as "a tactical masterclass" from their manager.

It was a game, though, played on largely hostile terms and before a voluble attendance said to exceed 3,000. In his second book, 'At All Costs', Davy Fitz recalls deliberately getting his players to warm up beforehand at the end of the pitch already lined with UL cones. This led, inevitably, to trouble.

"I knew there'd be confrontation," he recalls "and, in many ways, maybe that was my intention."

After some jostling and barked insults, the UL players eventually retreated to the bottom of their own field. A gesture Fitzgerald remembers as "our first victory".

The metabolism of a local Fitzgibbon rivalry isn't maybe easily explained to those who have never been exposed to that specific heat. Third-level college is, after all, just a stepping stone in life. The colours you wear are fleeting, relatively short-term.

Yet, for many, Fitzgibbon and Sigerson carries almost unparalleled intimacy and intensity. David Reidy, now back in the Clare squad after taking a year out to do a Master's in Marketing and Management, recalls one collision between Lohan's UL and Fitzgerald's LIT that caught an irrational charge even before the ball had been thrown in.

An LIT graduate employed today in the college's marketing office, Reidy recently reflected: "Davy had us wound up, nearly breaking down the door to get out on the field. We came out, UL were in a bit of a huddle, and I kind of got a bit over-excited or something. There was a shoulder or two to the UL lads in the huddle and I was turning around when, all of a sudden, I just got a hand onto my neck basically.

"I looked up and it was Lohan himself! Once he put his hand on me, your natural reaction is to throw your hand back up onto his … and holy war broke out! It was basically a 30-on-30 brawl. So that was my first introduction to Brian Lohan!"

Reidy admits that the two had "a bit of craic" about it when, within a week of his appointment last October, Clare's new manager invited him back onto the county panel.

"We're two big boys at this stage," he says. "We laughed about it. Brian is a professional man in all walks of life, so we're on speaking terms."

A concession that Lohan has, pointedly, denied Fitzgerald ever since that day in 2014. Those close to the current Wexford manager suggest he has made a number of efforts to reconcile with his former team-mate, each one stonily rebuffed. In 'At All Costs', he recalls phoning Lohan maybe two months after that game in 2014 but encountering undiminished anger.

The following year, Lohan led UL to Fitzgibbon glory - beating Fitzgerald's LIT at the semi-final stage - but no handshakes were exchanged between the managers. And, just a few months later, the row lurched into deeper, even more personal territory.

After Clare's championship campaign ended in July with a three-point All-Ireland Qualifier loss to Cork, Lohan called for an independent review of the county's stalled hurling progress. A review, he suggested, should be conducted under the chairmanship of Loughnane and one, remarkably, excluding any members of the county board who - he declared - were "not independent enough".

It was an extraordinary call, coming just two years after Clare - under Fitzgerald's baton - had won only their fourth senior All-Ireland crown in history. And a call interpreted by the Clare manager as one taking an unkind shot at his father, Pat, long-time secretary of the county board.

Through Fitzgerald's eyes, Lohan now stood in the vanguard of a coterie of influential figures within the county, uniformly hostile to his continuation as Clare manager. Towards the end of 2015, Clare County Council honoured the team of '95 with a 20th anniversary function and Davy Fitz recalls the extreme discomfort of himself and Lohan arriving simultaneously at the Ennis reception.

In 'At All Costs', he remembers it thus: "Now it's fair to say he was about as pleased to see me as I was him and, being honest, there was a hugely childish dimension to what followed. We actually walked in just yards apart, flanking our old physio, Colm Flynn, on either side.

"People might find this hard to believe, but not a single word passed between Lohan and me, not as much as a nod of the head. Poor Colm tried to feign normality, speaking to us separately as if some invisible screen prevented Lohan and me from actually communicating with one another."

In 2016, more trouble brewed between them when Tony Kelly suffered a bad ankle injury while training with Clare, ruling him out of UL's Fitzgibbon Cup defence. Kelly would actually miss virtually all of Clare's league campaign too, yet Lohan implied that Fitzgerald was to blame for the injury, describing it "as a very messy situation, but that doesn't happen with all managers".

Clare won only their fourth league in the months that followed, Fitzgerald then stepping down after an All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Galway.

He has since guided Wexford to their first Leinster senior title in 15 years, giving him a now unique CV of having managed teams to win Munster (Waterford), Leinster (Wexford), National League (Clare) and All-Ireland (Clare) titles.

Lohan's own managerial experience is modest by comparison, yet - despite suggesting just last May that he had little interest in the Clare job "not with the present county board" - he is now at the Banner helm as they head to Wexford Park tomorrow and a sideline battle with Fitzgerald that is sure to bequeath this National League fixture an added frisson of curiosity.

Altercation

Just last summer, following his old team-mate's verbal altercation with a fourth official during Wexford's Leinster Championship draw with Galway, Lohan questioned the authenticity of Fitzgerald's passion. "I don't know if it's genuine," he told journalists. "I think some of the antics, they're not great!"

There is, then, little evidence of a thaw in the relationship between two of Clare hurling's most iconic figures. Leahy's suspicion is that Lohan has been "waiting in the wings" for this opportunity to show his management skills at the highest level.

Fitzgerald, he suggests, has little to prove by comparison.

"As much as some people don't seem to like Davy, you have to look at what he's achieved," says Leahy. "It's phenomenal. He hasn't had that success by chance. As a player, he was never afraid to put his neck on the line and you can see that strength of personality now in his management. "To be fair, he's won everything. And you can see the Wexford lads have great time for him. So, on a personal level, this is probably a bigger game for Brian Lohan."

Will they even manage a handshake?

