Davy Fitzgerald paid tribute to his players after Wexford's dramatic All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary, and said that a red card to Premier county forward John McGrath actually worked against his side.

Davy Fitzgerald - 'The boys have their health, we'll get up in the morning and dust ourselves down'

Despite taking a five-point lead with twenty minutes left after a goal from Lee Chin, Wexford couldn't hold on and fell to a 1-28 to 3-20 defeat.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game, Fitzgerald reflected on the narrow loss.

"It was an epic match out there, it could have gone any way," Fitzgerald said.

"We had a few goal chances we should have taken. We stopped running the ball as much as we were running it at the end.

"Maybe we ran out of legs, I don't know, but when we ran the ball we looked incredible.

"I am just disappointed that we went back a small bit too much. We were pushing six or seven inside the 45 at times, and I was trying to get the lads to come out.

"They (Tipperary) never died. I just felt they got a small bit too much space. We weren't as tight as we were in the first-half.

"If you stand off Tipperary any bit, they're going to hurt you because their forwards are deadly."

McGrath's sending off seemed to swing the game towards Wexford, but they struggled to press home their numerical advantage as Tipperary fought back.

"I don't think the sending off actually helped us," he added.

"It allowed a bit more space on our side of the field. I know you'll say you've an extra body, but there was a lot of space. Tipp are really smart with the ball.

"I thought our half-forward line went in a small bit too deep. I needed them coming back a bit more."

Despite coming up short at the penultimate hurdle, Fitzgerald heaped praise on his charges after a fantastic championship that saw them claim a first Leinster title since 2004.

"Fair play to Tipperary. They showed tremendous courage at the end. Hats off to them, and we say well done to them.

"I'm so proud of them guys. I absolutely adore the Wexford guys. They give you 110%, and they were right there until the very end.

"I think we could have won it, I really believe we could have won it. You win some, you lose some.

"The boys have their health, we'll get up in the morning and dust ourselves down.

"I can't speak highly enough of that bunch. They're just an incredible bunch of boys."

