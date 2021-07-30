Davy Fitzgerald steps down as Wexford hurling manager

Davy Fitzgerald has stepped down as Wexford hurling manager after a five-year spell that saw them win their first Leinster hurling title for 15 years in 2019.

Fitzgerald's agreement with Wexford was at an end and they decided to part company after defeats in Leinster to Kilkenny after extra-time and then Clare in the qualifiers.

Wexford's 2019 Leinster success was the highlight of a spell in which he drove higher standards in the county.

With provincial success in Waterford, All-Ireland and league success in Clare and that Leinster title with Wexford, it has enshrined Fitzgerald as one of the best managers of the modern era.

But unless he takes up a role for 2022 an unbroken involvement in inter-county hurling stretching back to 1987 will come to an end.

Wexford GAA chairman Mícheál Martin stated that they "wish to sincerely thank Davy and his backroom team for the manner in which they have carried out their duties over their stewardship.

"Davy’s arrival in 2017 resulted in immediate promotion to Division One of the National Hurling League and a first Leinster Final appearance since 2008. In the last five years we have been consistently competitive, with the 2019 Leinster final victory the standout moment," added Martin in a statement.

"Davy’s contribution to the activities of Wexford GAA went above and beyond those expected from a senior team manager. Davy is and will always be held in the highest of esteem by all in Wexford GAA.”

Fitzgerald said the main reason for his departure at this stage was the travel involved from his home in Clare.

"This is down to the six hour round trip from my home in Sixmilebridge, which I have done for the last five years," he said.

On two occasions Wexford players had visited him there to persuade him to stay on when travel appeared to be a barrier.

Fitzgerald, in a statement, clearly laid out the feeling he had for the team and the county.

"I have never felt closer or happier with any team in all my years coaching and I thoroughly enjoyed every second of my five years in Wexford.

"It has been an absolute privilege and an honour to have worked with every one of the players during my time in Wexford. There were ups and downs, highs and lows, as is the nature of sport, all of which was experienced with a sense of collective pride and enjoyment.

"To the players, county board, clubs and people of Wexford, I wish to thank each and every one of you for playing no small part in every enjoyable second of the journey.

"From the first meeting in Gorey in October 2016 to last Saturday week in Thurles you have all made me feel so welcome, supported and proud to be involved with Wexford. On behalf of myself and my backroom team I wish to thank everyone associated with Wexford GAA for everything over the last five years and I wish you all the very best for the future."