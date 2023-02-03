Davy Fitzgerald stacks bench as Barron and Bennett are named joint captains

Davy Fitzgerald has stacked his bench for his opening Allianz hurling league game as Waterford hurling manager again with Austin Gleeson, Dessie Hutchinson and rising stars Patrick Fitzgerald and Carthach Daly among those ready to assist an experimental starting team to play Dublin in Dungarvan on Sunday.

Jamie Barron takes up a new position at right half-forward while Stephen Bennett is named in his customary full-forward berth and both have been named as joint captains for the season.

There's a competitive debut for De la Salle's Reuben Halloran at centre-forward with Michael Harney listed at centre-back.

Paddy Leavey is rewarded for his impressive club form for Ballygunner with a place at midfield.

Waterford won't have Ian Kenny for the season but Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty provide some experience at corner-back, beside last year's captain Conor Prunty.

Waterford: S O'Brien; I Daly, C Prunty, S McNulty; J Fagan, M Harney, C Lyons; D Lyons, P Leavey; J Barron, R Halloran, T Barron; K Mahony, S Bennett, M Kiely.