Wexford's Mikie Dwyer is tackled by Donnchadh Hartnett, left, and Lee Cleere of Laois during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

An explosive eruption from manager Davy Fitzgerald, prodded Wexford into a late surge that allowed them ease to an untroubled, but untidy winning start to their Allianz National League campaign against Laois.

The game was still in the melting-pot entering the final quarter with Wexford having failed to build on an eight points half-time lead and Fitzgerald wasn’t slow to let his charges know what he thought of their performance.

Late goals from substitutes, Rory O’Connor and Conor Hearne, eventually pushed them clear of tiring opponents, but it clearly wasn’t a performance that pleased the Wexford manager.

Fitzgerald provided an early indication of his approach to this League by fielding a largely experimental line-up, omitting perhaps nine players who would have been starters in 2020.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is pictured during the win over Laois. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald is pictured during the win over Laois. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The experimentation included a new goalkeeper, Seamus Casey of Oylegate-Glenbrien, making his first senior appearance between the posts.

Laois themselves were down an estimated seven of their first-choice men, but it was obvious that Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett would never claim a comparable breadth of choice. And the evidence came fast and early.

With the notorious Wexford Park wind, broadly, at their backs, Laois needed to be accurate from distance, but they leaked ten wides in an untidy first-half that would leave them trailing 0-4 to 2-6 at the interval.

Both Wexford goals came from Fethard’s Mikey Dwyer, the opener a smart, improvised 23rd minute finish after being put in by Conor Hearne.

Roddy King of Laois in action against Damien Reck of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Roddy King of Laois in action against Damien Reck of Wexford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 match at Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Two minutes later, he had another, snapping a first-time pull to the Laois net after Enda Rowland had batted a long-distance delivery back out into his path.

Laois simply had no way of getting inside the Wexford half-backs, given the added home protection of Kevin Foley operating as sweeper.

It was clear that they needed to get at Casey in the Wexford goals, but the nearest they came in that half was a 35th minute Ross King pile-driver that the net-minder coped with easily.

With Wexford slow to build on that lead, Fitzgerald wasn’t slow to empty his bench and it was the arrival of men like Lee Chin and Rory O’Connor that pushed them way clear in the end for a winning start to their Division 1B campaign.

SCORERS: Wexford – M Dwyer 2-0, C Hearne 1-1, R O’Connor 1-0, H Kehoe 0-3 (0-1 free), L Chin 0-3 frees, D O’Keeffe 0-2, S Donohue 0-2, G Bailey 0-2, C Devitt 0-1, C McDonald 0-1, S Casey 0-1 free. Laois – PJ Scully 0-6 (0-4 frees, 0-1 65), R King 0-2, P Purcell and J Kelly 0-1 each.

Wexford: S Casey, D Reck, L Ryan, C Firman, G Bailey, S Donohue, C Flood, D O’Keeffe, C Hearne, H Kehoe, J O’Connor, M Dwyer, D Dunne, C McDonald, K Foey. Subs: S Reck for D Reck (28 mins), R O’Connor for J O’Connor (45 mins), L Chin for Kehoe (45 mins), L Og McGovern for McDonald (49 mins), A Nolan for Dwyer (56 mins), M O’Hanlon for Donohue (66 mins), C Devitt for Dunne (66 mins).

Laois: E Rowland, L Cleere, S Downe, D Hartnett, J Kelly, P Delaney, R Mullanney, F Fennell, P Purcell, A Dunphy, C Dwyer, C Collier, PJ Scully, R King, C Comerford. Subs: J Ryan for Dunphy (31 mins), D Conway for Comerford (53 mins), J Keys for Purcell (63 mins), C Phelan for Fennell, C Stapleton for Collier (67 mins).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).