Davy Fitzgerald reveals his Wexford hurlers are encouraged by prospect of return to action later this year

DAVY FITZGERALD has revealed that several of his Wexford hurlers were "buzzing" on Friday night after hearing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggest that the staging of senior inter-county championships later in the year could yet be a possibility.

The Model county boss agrees with the recent Croke Park reticence to rush any definitive calls on the future of Championship 2020, suggesting that the GAA should "leave it another month or so before we make any decisions."

However, if it's deemed safe to stage major games in the autumn but only behind closed doors, Fitzgerald would be in favour of taking part.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Sunday Sport programme, the Clare native reflected on how the uncertainty fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected his Wexford panel.

"A lot of them weren't sure and they were getting probably browned off in the last week," he said.

"But after the announcement the other night, and Leo being on The Late Late Show, I must have got maybe seven or eight texts and a few lads rang me. And they were actually buzzing, to tell you the truth, that there was a prospect of a maybe even.

"Now, not all GAA players are going to be that way, I haven't talked to them all - but I've talked to a good lot of them. Once they got that small bit of hope, they were delighted."

Fitzgerald revealed that personally he had the found the last week or two "pretty tough going. The announcement from the Government the other night - was it a lift? It was, yeah. There was a small glimmer, a bit of hope there, and 'twas great. I think we all badly needed that announcement, to tell you the honest to God's truth."

The two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper didn't shy away from the risks of a GAA resumption, even in the event that the Covid-19 crisis is brought under control.

"I have a heart condition. My uncle that lives with me has Parkinson's," he pointed out.

"But I just have a feeling, this virus is going to be around for a while and we're going to have to live with it. The question is, do we just cocoon and stay in like this forever, or do we try and get out and manage it as best we can and be as safe as we possibly can?

"I've thought a lot (about it)," he confirmed. "My uncle is there. My own health, little bits and pieces. To answer your question, ideally you'd prefer not to be going behind closed doors - I'd love it the way it was.

"But if there was no other alternative, certainly behind closed doors would be okay. Would I be part of it? I could tell you, fairly certain, I would.

"Is there a risk or a small risk? There would be. I've thought about it. Naturally I'd like to see a lot more in the way of what way they'd go about it, and what safety precautions would be put in place … but that's just my choice.

"Different players might be different or other members of management might be different; I don't know. I can only speak for myself. But I would certainly respect anyone's point of view on what they think," he added.

"If a player said to me tomorrow, 'Listen, I don't want to be a part of it, I'd prefer not to with X, Y and Z at home' … I totally understand that."

Fitzgerald's 'best case scenario' for 2020 was a resumption of GAA activity "in the healthiest environment you could do it. I don't see big crowds, no matter what the story is," he said.

"If they get something played … and the people could look at the game, if they were televised, I think people would love to see a game if they could.

"But only, only, if we were fairly certain that we could pull it off and that our players, everybody, would be as safe as possible. That would be the scenario we would like to see in August-September, if we could.

"Whether it be club or county, I don't know; it needs a lot more teasing out."

