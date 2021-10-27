Davy Fitzgerald: ‘People who sit down behind keyboards and write stuff anonymously, I think they have a sickness’

DAVY FITZGERALD has called on the Government to “stand up and take a stance” against cyber-bullying.

The legendary hurling personality has been a high-profile advocate for action in this area, fuelled at least in part by the online abuse allegedly shipped by his father Pat Fitzgerald, Clare GAA’s full-time secretary.

And today, speaking as Londis launched its sponsorship renewal of RTÉ programme Ireland’s Fittest Family, Fitzgerald insisted that much more needs to be done.

“One of the main reasons we took this on was because it affects a lot of different people,” explained Clare’s former All-Ireland winning goalkeeper and manager.

“It’s funny, after I did The Late Late last year, I got a phone call the next day from a guy I never met before, and he just said, ‘Thank you.’ And he said it affected someone in his family very dearly, who lost her life after bullying and online abuse. That phone call actually meant a lot.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are put through stuff they shouldn’t be put through, and I think we’ve lost the run of ourselves. People being able to go on media or social media and write stuff that they shouldn’t be writing.”

Even as recently as last week, Fitzgerald cited online stories claiming not alone that he was set to be announced as Galway’s new hurling manager, but also details about who was going to be part of his putative management team.

As it turned out, a day later, Kilkenny icon Henry Shefflin was confirmed as Galway boss.

“There was stuff written last week about backroom teams and everything that was totally untrue. You are powerless. There is stuff that is written on social media that affects people, and that shouldn’t happen,” said the former boss of Waterford, Clare and, most recently, Wexford.

“I’ve said this before that the Government needs to stand up and take a stance on it. It’s not about Davy or Pat Fitzgerald, it's about a lot of other people out there, and it’s just not right.

“Some of the abuse the Mayo players took was 100 per cent not right, and we’ve got to get away from this side of things,” he continued, alluding to the fallout from last month’s All-Ireland senior football final.

“Now, there is a lot of good in social media as well, I’m just talking about this aspect. Online abuse and bullying is not good enough, the same in Clare. You know what, they are so inaccurate 99 per cent of the time, it’s unreal.”

Fitzgerald has spent over three continuous decades as a senior inter-county hurler and manager. Asked if the prospect of being away from that bubble will provide a mental break from all this online scrutiny, he replied: “There’s two ways I have dealt with it. One is I don’t look at it and, being honest about it, I look at very little.

“My friends will come up and say to me, ‘Did you see this on this page?’ or ‘See what your man said about you’ … and I would be saying, ‘I don’t actually want to know.’ Even if someone was giving a view or having a go at me which has happened in the last few years, I try my best to ignore it, because otherwise it will get into your feckin’ head.

“You know that some of those people don’t actually have a clue what they are talking about. It’s just the way it is, you have to try and ignore it as much as possible.

“The second thing is, in my own mind, I am saying to myself the problem is with the people writing it, it’s not who they are writing about. The people who actually sit down behind keyboards and write stuff anonymously, I think that they have a sickness and they are the problem themselves. I actually do.

“I think they have their own issues that they have to deal with, and I would feel sorry for them, so maybe we all need to start looking at it like that and try your best to take no notice.”

Fitzgerald went on to allege that some sites are “toxic” and “are not helping Clare GAA, you can see that. We are not winning a whole pile with the influence they have had anyway.”

Last summer it emerged that the Director of Public Prosecutions had decided not to pursue a criminal prosecution after gardaí had prepared a file into alleged online abuse of Fitzgerald’s father. At the time, Pat Fitzgerald indicated that he would pursue a civil case.

Asked about any update, his son today revealed: “It’s back in with the DPP at the moment, so it’s under review. I can say very little about it, but it’s still ongoing at the moment.

“We will not be letting this go no matter what the story is. There’s people who have got to answer questions and please God we will not give in, no matter how long it takes - even if we have to go personal on this.

“It went back in for review there I’d say a month or two ago. This is a long process, it isn’t simple and if they decide to prosecute, great - and if they don’t we’ll take it on ourselves to have a look at it.”