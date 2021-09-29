Davy Fitzgerald may split opinion in Galway but his status at the top level of hurling is undeniable

As it stands, it’s 35 years not out for Davy Fitzgerald when it comes to his involvement in inter-county hurling. It is the habit of his lifetime.

So when news emerged from Galway that Micheál Donoghue would not be returning to the hot seat, it was only natural that Fitzgerald would be linked. At club games last week, it was widely expected that Donoghue would return to see if he could coax another gallop out of many of the side he led to an All-Ireland title in 2017. His withdrawal leaves the county in a state of flux.

Many felt that if Donoghue wanted it, they would not stand in his way. So it begs the question, how different would the shortlist have looked had he never been under consideration? How many stood aside to clear the road for Donoghue?

Fitzgerald is understood to have been in that category. The esteem Donoghue is held in meant Fitzgerald was unlikely to throw his hat in the ring. But that has changed now, and the lure of Fitzgerald won’t have gone unnoticed for an appointment committee now charged with a very different task.

Whether Fitzgerald is the right fit for Galway is as much a philosophical question as anything. It speaks to where Galway see themselves right now and where they think they can go.

Do they try and eke another gallop out of the bones of the 2017 side? Or do they look a little further down the line towards the four-in-a-row of minor All-Ireland-winning teams?

Not for the first time in his career, Fitzgerald has split opinions. Former Galway goalkeeper James Skehill, who played under Fitzgerald in LIT in the mid-2000s, insists Fitzgerald is not the right man for the job.

“It just doesn’t fit with Galway,” he told ‘OTB AM’

earlier this month. “I think when he went to Wexford the county as a whole were looking for a bit of rejuvenation.

“The team were looking for a level of professionalism in management that they hadn’t seen before and he brings that with him. I don’t think Galway are in need of rejuvenation.”

Others feel like he could be just the man to pull something from an undoubtedly talented group. And that coming from the outside in, free of any undue influence, might be exactly what Galway need.

It wasn’t difficult to make the case that of all the sides out there, Galway were best placed to tackle Limerick given their physicality and skill set. Defeats to Dublin and Waterford this year damage those claims but in 2020 they were as close to toppling the Treaty County as anyone. There is surely some fizz in the bottle of the current squad.

What is undeniable is Fitzgerald’s ability to make an immediate impact. In that regard his CV speaks for itself as the only manager to win titles in both Leinster and Munster. For 14 years he bounced around Waterford, Clare and Wexford.

Waterford reached an All-Ireland final in 2008 when he took over mid-summer after much upheaval that saw Justin McCarthy move on. Two years later they won a Munster title, something they haven’t managed since.

With Clare, he claimed an All-Ireland title after a memorable replay against Cork in 2013. The Banner have largely fallen well short of that level since.

He repeated the trick in Wexford, turning the tables on their biggest rivals Kilkenny before securing a first Leinster title in 15 years in 2019.

There’s the other side to that coin too. Fitzgerald’s management style isn’t to everyone’s tastes and there have been off-field spats with former Clare team-mate Brian Lohan as well as with Paul Galvin from when the pair were managing in Wexford.

Fitzgerald’s Wexford experiment ended on a whimper, as some Fitzgerald teams tend to, perhaps exhausted from the effort of the early seasons.

Crucially, Louis Mulqueen, a selector when Clare won the All-Ireland in 2013, has helped Liam Mellows to a Galway title of late. His knowledge of the club scene could be invaluable should Fitzgerald turn to him. And perhaps most significantly of all could be Fitzgerald’s long-standing relationship with Joe Canning.

Whoever takes over Galway will surely look to test the water with the Portumna man and his decision to retire. Canning has already reiterated that he is not for turning in terms of his call to walk away from inter-county hurling but perhaps with a winter’s recuperation and overtures from Fitzgerald that could change.

It’s hard to credit that Canning, with his wealth of talent, still doesn’t have something to offer Galway.

The knockout stages of the club championship will start in a few weeks’ time and the county’s top brass are keen to have Shane O’Neill’s successor in place.

With Donoghue out of the running, the plates have shifted fundamentally. Fitzgerald’s credentials are undeniable. It is the habit of his lifetime.