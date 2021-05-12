Davy Fitzgerald ‘mad to get rid’ of new advantage rule and appeals for ‘common sense to prevail’

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has teamed up with the Marie Keating Foundation and Roche to ‘Give Bladder Cancer the Red Card’. Visit www.mariekeating.ie/redcard for more information. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

DAVY FITZGERALD has said the controversial change to the advantage rule is “just not working” and urged the GAA hierarchy to consider reverting to the status quo in time for the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.

Despite warnings that the rule can only be changed by Congress, the Wexford manager’s initial reaction after the opening weekend of Allianz League action is that limiting the scope for referees to play advantage, after a foul is committed, has the potential to seriously affect the spectacle of hurling.

“Mad to get rid of it,” said Fitzgerald, when asked about the controversial rule tweak at the Marie Keating Foundation’s launch of a bladder cancer awareness campaign today.

“You always need to give something two or three weeks and that’s fine. My initial reaction is it will slow down a game, there’ll be more frees … I said it straight after the game (against Laois on Sunday) and I haven’t changed my mind.

“We’ve a great game. The last 10 or 15 years have shown that we’ve a great game. Most of the games that go really well are the ones that are let flow as much as possible. Blow the frees that need to be blown,” he urged.

“We could blow a free every two minutes - if we wanted to. I was involved in a game last year where there were forty-something frees in it, and someone said to me the ref was right, he had to blow it. That’s baloney – it was the worst game of hurling ever. It was just 48 frees in 70 minutes – it was ridiculous.

“You have to use a bit of common sense; I think that’s the most important thing. And I just think we need to be careful with that rule.”

Fitzgerald said there has been no explanation proffered for the rule change.

“I haven’t a clue, like. There are times where maybe players and management could be asked certain things. I think this is one of the first years that managers were asked a question … I said ‘Jesus, we’re being asked a question’, it was about the five (league) games or three games,” he expanded.

“And to me, would it not be ideal for players and management to be asked what they think? Like, these rules are forced upon you … and you don’t even get a chance to comment on it or talk about it before it happens. Maybe it would be nice that it’s a thing where we could actually be involved in the process a small bit.”

In this particular case, the rule change has been adopted for the year and – it would appear – can only be altered by a vote of Congress.

“Are we stuck and set in stone because something passes like that?” Fitzgerald wondered aloud. “This is where common sense should prevail. This is where maybe the president (Larry McCarthy), maybe (director-general) Tom Ryan, need to get onto the rest of the counties and say, ‘Guys, this is just not working.’

“I’d be pretty certain that we’re going to say, at the end of the year, that this was just not working. I think it would be common sense to have a look at it after two or three weeks, if we still feel the same, then maybe then say, ‘Listen, for the championship, let’s go back to the way it was.’”

Fresh from an ultimately emphatic home win over Laois, Wexford now travel to Ennis this Sunday. Fitzgerald has won All-Irelands as player and manager with his native Clare – and after their shock defeat in Antrim, the Wexford boss is expecting something of a backlash.

“Listen, any time over the last few years we’ve played Clare, they absolutely rose it unreal playing Wexford,” he pointed out.

“I know a lot of those young lads and the respect I have for a lot of those young lads is incredible. Don’t you know, the kitchen sink will be coming on Sunday. And that’s good in a way; we’ve got to be ready and accept the challenge. We know that Clare are right up there (with the) good teams, so that’s going to come and the week after we’ve Kilkenny and the same thing is going to come, so we’ve two interesting weekends ahead of us.”

However, the former Banner boss studiously avoided getting drawn into the debate over all the off-field controversies and division that have dominated Clare GAA media coverage in recent months, with his own father – Pat Fitzgerald – caught up in it as county board secretary.

“I’m not going to talk about any of it,” he demurred. “The only one comment I’m going to make is that there’s an awful lot of great people in Clare and an awful lot of respect for them. I’m not going to talk about anything that has happened because, whatever I say, be it good or be it bad, is going to be construed a certain way.

“So, the best thing is, I don’t want to say anything … I might have feelings in a certain way, and I don’t want to bring it out one way or another, and I hope you can all appreciate that.”

