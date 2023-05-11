Davy Fitzgerald is primed for duel in ‘Munster minefield’ as he brings Déise into battle with his native Clare

It’s always fascinating when Davy Fitzgerald faces off against his native Clare and this Saturday will be even more interesting than normal given the fact that his Waterford side are playing for their Munster SHC lives after back-to-back defeats.

The Déise, who were defeated narrowly by Limerick and fell comprehensively to Cork, were thrown a championship lifeline last weekend with an epic draw between Tipp and Cork opening the door for them with provincial qualification likely should they win their last two games.

Fitzgerald is certainly never one to throw in the towel and he still believes that they can secure the third-place spot in Munster despite their abysmal round-robin record of just one win in 14 outings.

“Cork lost the first two games last year and qualified. You don’t know, we are certainly just taking the next game as it is so we are looking forward to having a go,” Fitzgerald said at the launch of The Dillon Quirke Foundation fundraising drive.

“We’ve lost two and we always knew playing Limerick in the first round, some people suggested to me that we should have just held for the Cork game and that was never going to be the case.

“You want to go out and be competitive in every game and we did, we put a lot of effort into the first two games. I’m looking at it straight out as follows – we have Clare next, we will give it 110 per cent in that.

“When I came in, myself and the lads identified four or five different areas that we had to work on, and even in the middle of the Cork game when the lads came under pressure, they reverted to type B and we didn’t do that against Limerick.

“We’ve got to keep doing the things we are working on, and we will no matter what the results are. If it’s this time next year and we are in the same position, then I can say it’s really backs to the wall but let’s see what happens.”

The fact that Fitzgerald has had a fractured relationship with Banner boss Brian Lohan, his former full-back when he played between the sticks for Clare, adds further intrigue to their Semple Stadium meeting.

​Fitzgerald hailed Clare’s defeat of Limerick as a “massive performance” and he knows exactly what’s coming down the tracks this weekend – in another Munster SHC tie broadcast exclusively live on GAAGO.

“They played with a lot of energy and I do think looking at the game that they were five or six points better than Limerick, that’s what it looked like. We know the challenge that’s coming,” Fitzgerald said.

“They know what I’m about, I know what they’re about and I’ve come across them with Wexford, but the Munster championship is a different story altogether.”

Fitzgerald is well placed to compare the quality in Munster and Leinster – where he won provincial honours in 2019 – having managed Wexford for five seasons and nothing compares to the “minefield” of his own province.

“In my time in Leinster, it was pretty competitive. The only thing I can tell you is coming back to Munster, it’s a minefield, absolutely f****** serious stuff. You might get a game in Leinster where you have a chance to regroup and get back a bit,” he said.

“You have no chance here. Munster definitely is very competitive, okay we were a small bit off it against Cork but give us two or three breaks and even not playing well, with the goal chances and the penalty we might have been there or thereabouts.

“Cork were better than us, but we might have been closer, that’s what I’m saying. Anything could happen in Munster. Look at the crowds, it’s phenomenal. It’s great to be involved in that again, not when you are losing, but great to be back there.”

Given the lack of competitive edge in the league over the last number of years, it has been mooted about the possibility of having a championship incentive for league winners/runners-up and this is something which Fitzgerald is strongly in favour of.

Some have spoken about a discrepancy between Munster – where the last five All-Ireland winners have hailed from – and Leinster and the imbalance with three teams qualifying from each province but Fitzgerald feels a tweak to the league could help to add further spice.

“I actually think, maybe the league thing is a way to look at this. It would make it a small bit more interesting if there was one spot left that you could get into a qualifier,” he said.

“That might make the league worth [more]. Even if the team that won it were OK, then whoever got to the final were rewarded, so you are rewarded for being the best you can be in the league.”

That’s for another day but Fitzgerald and Co will be fighting for survival come Saturday with tensions sure to run high as he faces off against many of the Clare side that he led to All-Ireland success a decade ago.