Davy Fitzgerald in mix for Galway job

Shane O’Neill’s departure as Galway manager after two years has left a major vacancy in inter-county hurling.

It has raised the possibility of Davy Fitzgerald extending his involvement to a 36th year, though it’s more likely that Galway will first look within where former manager Micheál Donoghue, current Dublin manager Mattie Kenny and multiple All-Ireland winning minor boss Jeffrey Lynskey would be shortlisted.

Donoghue left the position two years ago after four years in charge, during which he guided the county to a first All-Ireland title in 29 years. But his departure raised questions over his relationship with the county board and potential differences over the resourcing of the team and he may not be keen to return at this stage.

O’Neill guided Galway to an All-Ireland semi-final last year which they lost to Limerick and looked well placed going into this year’s championship when they got joint custody of the league title with Kilkenny. But they were shocked in the Leinster Championship by Dublin, for the second time in three years, and then lost to Waterford in the qualifiers.

Earlier this year, Fitzgerald left Wexford, and having been involved in a playing or managerial capacity since 1987, inter-county hurling has become a way of life for him. He worked with former Galway manager Cyril Farrell at University of Limerick where he enjoyed Fitzgibbon Cup success when Joe Canning was a player.

Kenny was a selector with Anthony Cunningham for two years, 2012 and 2013, when they won a Leinster title (2012) and then switched attention to Cuala as they won back-to-back All-Ireland club titles in 2017 and 2018. He’s had mixed fortunes with Dublin but wins over Galway are signs of progress.

The expectation is that he will continue in Dublin but the lure of taking over his native county could be strong.

Galway have won five of the last seven All-Ireland minor hurling titles and that should put them in a strong position in the future. Lynskey managed Galway to three of those titles, 2015, 2017 and 2018, but has had less success at U-20 level.