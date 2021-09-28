Davy Fitzgerald (left) is a contender for the Galway senior hurling job after Mícheál Donoghue (right) pulled out of the race, according to local media

Mícheál Donoghue has withdrawn from the race to become the next Galway hurling manager.

The 2017 All-Ireland winning boss was widely thought to be the frontrunner to succeed Shane O'Neill but as reported tonight by Galway Bay FM, no longer wishes to go forward in the process.

News of his withdrawal leaves the county's kingmakers without their preferred option, just days before they were expected to make an announcement.

Galway had planned to fill their vacant senior hurling manager job next week, with interviews taking place over the past few days between members of the hurling board and prospective candidates.

Expand Close Mícheál Donoghue has withdrawn from the race to become the new Galway senior hurling manager / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mícheál Donoghue has withdrawn from the race to become the new Galway senior hurling manager

It is understood that Donoghue was one of a three-man shortlist being considered by Galway.

The county’s hurling committee were hopeful of sticking to their deadline of the first week in October to confirm the appointment.

It is unclear whether Donoghue's apparent withdrawal will now delay their appointment or if it will open up the job for fresh candidates.

Nominations from clubs closed on September 17 and there have been a large number of candidates touted for the job – including Davy Fitzgerald – although it was expected that Donoghue would take up where he left off in 2019.

Others, such as Johnny Kelly, Brian Hanley and Jeffrey Lynskey were also mentioned as possible Galway managers.

Fitzgerald had initially been linked with the position and was expected to be nominated by a number of clubs but it was reported that he would not be interested in his name going forward if Donoghue was willing to return.

Speaking on Ireland AM two weeks ago, Fitzgerald was asked about the Galway job.

"I haven’t heard a word about it," he said. "Naturally, you’ll have rumours around different things and that’s fine.

"I’ll have a summer maybe with no inter-county senior hurling and that and you know what maybe the break will do me no harm.”