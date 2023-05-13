Davy Fitzgerald: ‘I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m f*****g going no place’

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald delivered a defiant message in the wake of his team’s exit from the hurling championship at Semple Stadium, having suffered a third straight round robin defeat at the hands of his native county, losing 2-22 0-16.

He identified the 31st-minute sending off of Calum Lyons as the key turning point, after the sides were level five times in the opening quarter.

“If you look at the first half, we had 23 shots to their 15. We were well in control of the game, we had the chances. Once the sending off came, we were in a bit of trouble. There was no comparison in the second half. Clare out-hurled us, outplayed us in the second half 110%.

“On our own side, we know we have one or two issues to sort out. We knew that after the Cork game. We know we’re going to get a bit of stick back at home and we deserve it and that’s fine but we’re not going to run from the issues. We know what they are, we’re going to deal with them and we’re going to come back fighting. By the way in two weeks’ time we won’t be turning up just to fulfil a fixture.”

He declined to delve into those issues after he suffered elimination to Brian Lohan-managed Clare for the third time in four seasons, the two previous losses while over Wexford.

“The Clare people will relate to this - ‘93 and ‘94 we got absolutely hockeyed so we did and we had the character and I was the privilege to be part of a great team and I mean that. I was one of a number of 20, 30 fantastic guys who never threw in the towel and who came back.

"If you look back at that bit of history, you will see you never throw in the towel and you come back. We can do the same, we can work hard. There is good character in them lads, I’m not going to cut them. They’re great lads to work, great lads to train and we’ll be back.

“The one thing you do in life, people try and put you down, they put you family down, you stay fighting, you stay going and you stay with it and you believe and you’ll come around. Let the tough stuff come, let the criticism come, we will stay fighting and we will come back 110%.”

He was asked about an incident at half time where a backroom member of the Clare side allegedly said something to him coming off the field.

“What happens in the heat, happens in the heat. That’s the way it goes. And lads I’ll always say this, there will be another day. People can smile, there’ll be another day. There will always be another day. I won’t take anything personal. I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m f*****g going no place.”

He vowed that they would not lie down in the final round against Tipperary. “I can’t tell you that we’ll come out and be unreal but my mentality now is the easiest thing is to put up the white flag and you see one of the clowns there from Clare looking at me, laughing and having a great time that has no place. I hate that bullshit.

“I will 100% say to you now that I really hope Clare do as good as they can and bring silverware back. None of us in Waterford will have a thing with that. We’re going to fight as hard as we can Sunday two weeks. We’ll try as hard as we can and we’ll come back again.”