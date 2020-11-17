Davy Fitzgerald: 'I don't actually hate Ger Loughnane. I just feel sorry for him the way he is'

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has said he feels sorry for his former Clare boss Ger Loughnane and has suggested he isn’t able to read the game of hurling.

In his latest column for the Irish Daily Star, Loughnane criticised the Wexford manager following their elimination from the All-Ireland championship.

Responding to his comments on South East Radio this morning, Fitzgerald said: "He actually couldn’t read a game. If you look at any of his articles, he can’t read the game, he doesn’t see what is going on."

He added: "He has to do what he has to do and if he is making a few quid from it, grand, but let’s just say, he wouldn’t be really up with what’s happening in the GAA world, in my view."

The Wexford manager then said that he doesn’t hate Loughnane but rather he feels sorry for him.

"I don’t actually hate Ger Loughnane," he said.

"I just feel sorry for him the way he is. Every single week he is having a cut at someone.

"It’ll be me today and trust me, it’ll be someone else again in a few weeks, just look at the way he writes."

Fitzgerald claimed that during a medal presentation at the end of Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland winning season, that the former Clare boss said he wouldn’t rate them as a good team until they won a second title.

He said: "I remember the night I asked him to present the medals to the team in 2013, he actually said to them that night he didn’t rate them a good team until they won a second one, which I thought was a very nasty thing to say to them.

"I think the only one that is me, me, me is Ger Loughnane and that is the way it has always been.

"My honest opinion is I feel a bit sorry for him. Ger doesn’t get involved with any clubs, he hasn’t been involved with anyone since he went to Galway and didn’t have a good time."

