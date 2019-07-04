Davy Fitzgerald hits out at 'online cowards' and calls on Government to tackle increasing cyber bullying problem

Leinster Championship-winning manager Davy Fitzgerald has called on the Government to step in and tackle the increasing problem of cyber bullying.

The Wexford boss, fresh from his side's victorious Leinster final victory over Kilkenny in Croke Park last weekend, was in Lahinch for the Irish Open Pro Am and spoke passionately about "nameless cowards" who overly focus on the negatives.

"There's a certain negativity creeping in towards players and management when you lose games and we need to get that out of our game, we need to stop," Fitzgerald told RTE.

"You can't be just constantly criticising people, I think that it's wrong. It's great when you're on the side I am on at the moment, but I've seen it from the other side and I don't like it and we never had it up to a couple of years ago.

"Everyone is trying their best and I just encourage supporters to please....life is too short and we don't need to be cutting people. There's too much stuff going on in life to be that negative.

"No-one is going out to make a mess of anything. If you're supporting GAA, please, support it. You don't have to be one of these nameless people on forums or pundits having a go. Talk about the game is the most important thing."

Fitzgerald, a two-time All Ireland winner with his native Clare, has been vocal in the past about what he perceives as over-the-top criticism and he feels it is just getting worse.

"The online stuff I am dead against," he added.

"You have a lot of cowardly people that don't put their name to stuff, I just don’t understand it. There is no need for it.

"We are all human at the end of the day, we are all going to make mistakes.

"I think the Government have to take a good look at the laws that are there and I really mean this, they need to get their act together as regards... we can't afford to have anonymous people writing stuff...bullying young people and it's out there.

"There's certain things happening that don't need to happen and I would encourage them, the sooner the better and we have to take a grip of stuff and don't allow anonymous people do that and I think we have to look at the laws seriously in regards to that.

"Cyber bullying is massive out there. Life is short enough. It really bothers me."

