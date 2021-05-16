Davy Fitzgerald heaps more pressure on Clare as Wexford comeback denies Banner

Mark Rogers of Clare fires in a shot under pressure from Matthew O'Hanlon of Wexford

The conversion of frees was a major issue for Wexford through much of this Allianz Division 1B fixture with Clare in Ennis but when the pressure really came on Rory O'Connor landed the killer blow to give them back-to-back wins.

O'Connor took over free-taking responsibility from Lee Chin who had been off cue with four attempts and one 65 during as Wexford could conceivably count seven opportunities that went astray.

But they were able to capitalise on Liam Corry's red card in the 56th minute for a foul on O'Connor to dig into an eight-point gap and come out the right side.

Clare had been in a strong position at that stage and looked set to recover lost ground from the opening day defeat to Antrim.

And for the most part, it looked like they would do that without talisman Tony Kelly who limped out after 28 minutes.

It was a fiery display from the home side with clear intent to make amends from last week.

Diarmuid Ryan had a terrific first half while Aaron Shanagher was always an aerial threat.

Chin was out of sorts from frees, driving four from seven wide in the opening half-hour before O'Connor took responsibility and landed Wexford's sixth point o trail by three.

Aidan McCarthy was a capable deputy for Kelly over placed balls, landing a subsequent 65 and then converting a penalty deep into added time when Shanagher climbed majestically to catch again, and turn Joe O'Connor, drawing a foul from the full-back that earned a 10-minute sin bin under the cynical foul rule. It was textbook application from referee Fergal Horgan and exactly why such a rule was brought in in the first place. No one could have complaints and McCarthy served justice.

It left Clare 1-11 to 0-9, a cushion that Chin's errant free-taking should really have made much more vulnerable.

Clare built on that lead in O'Connor's absence in the first 10 minutes of the second half but Wexford outscored them by 2-6 to 0-4 in the final quarter with O'Connor rampant and Chin playing a pivotal role.

Simon Donohue and Chin got the goals and they went two points up before McCarthy levelled with two frees. Matthew O'Hanlon was sent off for a second yellow card for conceding the second of those frees O'Connor nailed the last free after brother Jack was fouled.

Scorers - Wexford: L Chin 1-5 (3fs, 1 65), R O'Connor 0-6 (4fs), D Dunne 0-3, S Donohoe 1-0, S Reck, C Flood, L Og McGovern, G Bailey, D O'Keeffe all 0-1 each.

Clare: A McCarthy 1-8 (5fs, 1 65), A Shanagher, T Kelly (3fs), C Malone 0-3 each, D Fitzgerald, I Galvin, S Meehan, M Rodgers all 0-1 each.

Clare: E Quilligan; R Hayes, C Clery, L Corry; D Ryan, J Conlon, J Browne; T Kelly, P Fitzpatrick; C Malone, I Galvin, D Fitzgerald; A McCarthy, A Shanagher, M Rodgers. Subs: S Meehan for Kelly inj (28), C Guilfoyle for Rodgers (63), R Yalor for Galvin (63), S Golden for Fitzpatrick (70).

Wexford: M Fanning; S Reck, Joe O'Connor, S Donohoe; C Flood, G Bailey, M O'Hanlon; D O'Keeffe, K Foley; R O'Connor, L Og McGovern; A Nolan; M Dwyer, L Chin, D Dunne. Subs: Jack O'Connor for Joe O'Connor (45), C Hearne for Nolan (46) C Devitt for Dwyer (46), H Kehoe for Dunne (70).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)