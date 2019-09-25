Davy Fitzgerald faces Model D-Day as Waterford opt for outsider Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill is primed to put his impressive underage record to the test at senior level, with the Tipperary native set to become the new Waterford hurling boss in the coming days.

There is also big news expected on the future of Davy Fitzgerald in the next 24 hours, with the current Wexford boss linked with the vacant position in Galway.

It had been expected that Peter Queally would succeed Páraic Fanning as Waterford boss, but he has been edged out again, having been pipped to the post by Derek McGrath in 2013.

Queally had a stellar backroom team in place, with former selector Dan Shanahan, former Cork boss Denis Walsh and renowned fitness coach Gerry Fitzpatrick part of his ticket.

However, he was informed on Monday that his wait to manage his county would continue, as Cahill is tasked with leading Waterford forward after two disastrous seasons.

Cahill brings an outstanding CV to the table having guided Tipperary to All-Ireland minor success three years ago, before securing the last U-21 All-Ireland in 2018 and following that up by landing the inaugural U-20 crown last month.

Liam Cahill. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Ballingarry clubman was overlooked for the vacant Tipp post last year when Liam Sheedy returned to the Premier helm, but he will cut his teeth at senior inter-county level in 2020 as Waterford bid to claim their first championship victory since 2017.

Former All-Star forward Cahill is expected to have Stephen Molumphy as part of his management team, with the former Waterford star gaining coaching experience having worked under Fitzgerald at Wexford last year. Michael Bevans is also rumoured to be involved.

Cahill becomes the first outsider to manage the Déise since Fitzgerald finished his four-year stint at the end of the 2011 season, and Fitzgerald is currently the source of much speculation.

Betting has been suspended on the likelihood of the Clare native taking the reins in Galway. It is expected that the picture on Fitzgerald's future will become clear in the next 24 hours, with Wexford hoping to secure his services for a fourth season.

Fitzgerald guided the Model County to the All-Ireland SHC semi-final this year, where they were beaten by eventual champions Tipperary.

