Davy Fitzgerald calls on Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly to join Waterford backroom team

New Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald will be able to call upon Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly as part of his backroom team with the Déise for 2023.

Fitzgerald's backroom team was revealed by Waterford officials this afternoon and it includes the Premier's All-Ireland-winning skipper from 2010.

Kelly, who is still playing in the Tipperary SHC with Mullinahone aged 40, has previously worked under Liam Sheedy during his second stint as Tipperary senior hurling boss while he has also played under Fitzgerald in the past.

Kelly was skipper when Limerick IT famously won their first Fitzgibbon Cup in 2005 under Fitzgerald's stewardship.

Having gone for the Waterford job without success on a couple of occasions, former Déise star Peter Queally will also be part of Fitzgerald's backroom team for next season while details about other additions are sure to follow over the coming weeks.