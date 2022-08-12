Davy Fitzgerald and the Déise aim to defy the ‘never go back’ brigade

Flashback to 2011 and Davy Fitzgerald pictured during his first stint as Waterford hurling manager. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Eleven years ago, Davy Fitzgerald bade farewell to Waterford with lots of fond memories and “no regrets whatsoever.” Now he’s back for more – plaudits or punishment or prejudice, take your pick.

More than likely all three, because nothing is ever boring when the Davy Fitz soap opera rolls into town, TV cameras and microphones chasing his every word and deed.

Waterford officers – and club delegates – knew exactly what they were getting into last night when ratifying Fitzgerald as their hurling manager.

Why? Because they’ve been down this road before. The spotlight will be even more intense than it was under Liam Cahill, the expectations epic, the post-mortems every bit as damning if the dream morphs into a nightmare as it did last April and May.

Now, because the managerial baton has passed to a certain ubiquitous Clareman – a man whose media reach extends far beyond the GAA clan because of his headline role in Ireland’s Fittest Family – you can pump up the volume on all things Waterford GAA over the coming season.

It’s going to be fun, so long as you remember to fasten your seat belt.

In terms of great expectations confounded by the oppressive weight of history, Waterford are the nearest hurling equivalent to Mayo. Next year, the wait for Liam MacCarthy will turn 64, yet with memories of recent All-Ireland anguish still raw.

But long before Derek McGrath (in 2017) and Cahill (in 2020) fell at the final fence, Fitzgerald had led the way. Here was the rookie boss who cajoled Waterford (in a matter of whirlwind months back in 2008) from the picket line to a first All-Ireland final in 45 years. The man who masterminded their last Munster SHC title, 12 long years ago.

But also the manager unable to halt Brian Cody’s Kilkenny juggernaut in the ’08 final, or to prevent Tipperary’s seven-goal blitz in the 2011 Munster decider, a galling experience that may have hastened his original decision to call time on the Déise, despite their rebound to reach the last four.

At the time, explaining his rationale, Fitzgerald said: “It’s a long road up and down … you’re leaving home at two o’clock every day, not getting home till 12 or 12.30. Maybe in certain things the lads need another voice as well. We’ve had some great run.”

For all that, Fitzgerald embraced the hardship of a similar road trip to Wexford for five years. The 51-year-old is addicted to the management bug; he couldn’t deny it, even if he tried. The key question revolves around the wisdom of going back.

Even the most cursory of Google searches will remind you that when it comes to the inter-county managerial circuit, in both codes, second comings are almost commonplace.

In that respect, the second union of Davy Fitz and the Déise is scarcely unique. What makes it more exceptional, however, is that ‘outside’ managers rarely go back a second time.

Michael Bond did so with Offaly, briefly and far less successfully that his spectacular opening foray – that ‘shotgun marriage’ of 1998 that yielded Liam MacCarthy in a matter of weeks. John McIntyre did likewise with the Faithful, lasting just a year (in ’97) when expectations were far higher than when he returned for a three-year stint in the noughties.

Whereas the Davy Fitz sceptics will question the strategic logic of Waterford’s choice, there are two counter-arguments worth stressing.

Firstly, of this year’s panel, Pauric Mahony is the only survivor to have previously played under Fitzgerald – he was handed his debut in 2011. The slate is clean; the only possible baggage could relate to those years when he was managing Clare and Wexford against Waterford, and that scarcely qualifies as an impediment.

Secondly, for this particular group to make history, it must happen sooner than later … and Fitzgerald has tended to make his biggest imprint relatively early. Not just in Waterford; he won his All-Ireland with Clare in year two, and his Leinster title with Wexford in year three.

The jury is out – as it must be – until we see how the saga unfolds.

For every Jack O’Connor (who has now lifted Sam in the first year of his three Kerry tenures) or Liam Sheedy (whose second coming yielded an instant All-Ireland dividend for Tipp in 2019) you’ll find a Babs Keating (whose second spell with Tipp bombed) or a Gerald McCarthy (whose Rebel return ended in the most acrimonious Cork strike of all).

Cyril Farrell hit the jackpot in his first Galway reign, and his second (twice) – but not his third. Brian McEniff was already a serial Donegal manager before he became an All-Ireland history-maker in 1992. Kevin Heffernan had a brief Dublin hiatus before returning to eventually achieve more All-Ireland glory with his 12 Apostles in ’83.

More usually, though, ultimate success proves elusive. A succession of Mayo managers – John Maughan, John O’Mahony, Pat Holmes and James Horan – have returned for a second pursuit of the holy grail, some going closer than others.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy delivered for the Cork hurlers in ’99 but lost an All-Ireland replay in 2013 – to Fitzgerald’s Clare, wouldn’t you know.

This year’s sky-high managerial turnover underlines the poisoned chalice reality of these roles. The roll call of names who come back for more – the Eamon O’Shea-Liam Sheedy double act is the latest to be linked with Offaly – suggests some addicts can’t get enough of a challenge others would run a mile from.

Re-enter Davy Fitz, all guns blazing.