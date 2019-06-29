Sport Hurling

Saturday 29 June 2019

Davy Fitz keeps faith in his main men as Wexford name team to face Kilkenny in Leinster final

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Wexford and Kilkenny at Innovate Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Davy Fitzgerald has named an unchanged Wexford team to face Kilkenny in the Leinster hurling final.

The rivals go head-to-head at Croke Park just two weeks after playing out a thrilling draw at Innovate Wexford Park, which along with Galway's defeat to Dublin, eliminated the Tribesmen from the championship.

Fitzgerald is looking to win his second provincial title as a manager, having won a Munster crown in 2010 while on the Waterford sideline. Wexford last won a Leinster title in 2004, when they famously beat Kilkenny in the semi-final en route to provincial glory.

Fitzgerald is without Aidan Nolan, who is serving a two-match ban following a sending off against the Cats last time out.

Besides that, Fitzgerald is at close to full strength and has named the same team for the rematch with Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Online Editors

