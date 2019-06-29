Davy Fitzgerald has named an unchanged Wexford team to face Kilkenny in the Leinster hurling final.

Davy Fitz keeps faith in his main men as Wexford name team to face Kilkenny in Leinster final

The rivals go head-to-head at Croke Park just two weeks after playing out a thrilling draw at Innovate Wexford Park, which along with Galway's defeat to Dublin, eliminated the Tribesmen from the championship.

Fitzgerald is looking to win his second provincial title as a manager, having won a Munster crown in 2010 while on the Waterford sideline. Wexford last won a Leinster title in 2004, when they famously beat Kilkenny in the semi-final en route to provincial glory.

Fitzgerald is without Aidan Nolan, who is serving a two-match ban following a sending off against the Cats last time out.

Besides that, Fitzgerald is at close to full strength and has named the same team for the rematch with Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Online Editors