‘Davy derby’ ends in defeat for Waterford as Clare prevail in Munster HL clash

The ‘Davy Derby’ ended in defeat for the new Waterford manager in Cusack Park, a venue with which he is so intimately acquainted.

There were no sparks of any kind here, just a late-blooming game that in the end, served as a useful stretch of the legs for both teams.

The first half was largely unremarkable, pocked marked by sloppy execution and bad shooting.

Typical enough for the time of year, were it not for a seismic improvement in performance and entertainment in the second.

Both teams lined out with a smattering of regulars but both Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald were in full experimentation mode and clearly, their players are immersed in heavy training.

By half-time, Clare had amassed nine wides. They dropped three shots short and their entire scoring for the half amounted to just seven points.

In the second, they couldn’t miss.

A penalty, converted by Stephen Bennett, put Waterford four up at the break. But Clare hit 1-17 from 24 scoring chances in the second to take command.

There were positive performances from a couple of new players. Keith Smyth hit 0-2 on his debut while Aidan McCarthy ended the game with 0-10 (8f, 2 ’65)

Scorers – Clare: A McCarthy 0-10 (6f, 2 ’65), M Rodgers 0-4, A Shanagher 1-1, P Donnellan, K Smythe 0-2 each, D McInerney, D Conroy, I Galvin, G O’Grady, D Fitzgerald 0-1 each. Waterford: S Bennett 1-8 (1-0 pen, 6f), M Kiely 1-3, P Fitzgerald 0-2, S McNulty, D Lyons, K Mahony, P Curran, R Halloran, J Barron 0-1 each.

Clare: E Foudy; R Hayes, C Cleary, C Galvin; B O’Connell, D McInerney, D Lohan; D Ryan, P Donnellan; D Fitzgerald, D Conroy, A McCarthy; I Galvin, K Smythe, M Rodgers. Subs: P Flanagan for Lohan (16 inj), J Kirwan for I Galvin (39), G O’Grady for Rodgers (54), C Malone for Donnellan (56), J Conneally for Ryan (60), A Shanagher for Smyth (65), A Fitzgerald for O’Connell (67), M Gough for Hayes (67), O O’Donnell for Conroy (70).

Waterford: S O’Brien; C Ryan, I Daly, C Daly; M Harney, J Fagan, S McNulty; P Leavey, D Lyons; A Ryan, P Fitzgerald, P Curran; S Bennett, M Kiely, K Mahony. Subs: J Barron for A Ryan (49), R Halloran for Curran (49), J Prendergast for Mahony (61), T Barron for Harney (67),

Referee: S Stokes (Cork).