Davin Flynn fires Donegal to Nickey Rackard Cup success after stunning comeback at Croke Park

Seán Regan of Mayo is fouled by Declan Coulter of Donegal during the Nickey Rackard Cup final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Two late goals within 60 seconds saw Donegal produce a stunning comeback to overhaul an eight-point deficit and secure their third Nickey Rackard Cup success at Croke Park this afternoon.

Davin Flynn and Ritchie Ryan were the heroes of the hour as the Ulster side bounced back from a slow start to come out victors in a game which ebbed and flowed before Flynn and Ryan put the seal on an extraordinary turnaround.

It was all Mayo in the opening stages with Brian Morley causing all sorts of problems for the Donegal defence as they raced into 0-5 to 0-1 lead inside seven minutes as Donegal struggled to get to grips with Mayo’s direct running and a pacey inside forward-line.

Things didn’t improve much despite the Ulster side dropping back a sweeper to help a struggling defence with Shane Boland punishing them from placed balls, but veteran Danny Cullen kept them ticking over at the other end as they trailed by six at the first water break, 0-9 to 0-3.

It got worse when Boland fired over another two frees upon the resumption, but Donegal finally began to get a foothold with ace attacker Declan Coulter coming into the game and Joe Boyle striding forward from defence to fire over as they cut the gap to four points, 0-11 to 0-7.

Points from Adrian Philips and Boland stretched the gap to six but Boyle’s 33rd minute goal really threw the cat among the pigeons as they were somehow just three down at half-time despite playing second fiddle for long stages in the opening period, 0-14 to 1-8.

Tipp native Flynn came to the fore for Donegal in the third quarter firing three points as Mickey McCann's began to dominate Mayo with a brace of Coulter frees handing them the lead at the second water break, 1-14 to 0-16.

The brilliance of Cathal Freeman – who fired over two magnificent points – helped Mayo edge back ahead by the 65th minute but the game turned within 60 seconds as Donegal found the Mayo net twice in quick succession.

Flynn reacted quickest to a long delivery by full-back Stephen Gillespie to fire to the net before towering full-forward Ritchie Ryan excellently caught a dropping Flynn point attempt on the edge of the square and put the game to bed in sensational fashion.





SCORERS –

Donegal: D Flynn 1-3, R Ryan 1-0, D Coulter 0-9 (7f), J Boyle 1-1, D Cullen 0-3, R McDermott 0-1, G Gilmore 0-1

Mayo: S Boland 0-11 (10f), B Morley, 0-2, C Freeman 0-2, A Philips 0-1, J Coyne 0-1, E Delaney 0-1, S Regan 0-1, C Scahill 0-1, S Kenny 0-1 ‘65





DONEGAL – L White; M Callaghan, S Gillespie, G Browne; M Donaghue, S McVeigh, J Boyle; C Mathewson, D Cullen; R McDermott, J O’Loughlin, K Kealy; D Flynn, D Coulter, G Gilmore.

Subs: R Ryan for Kealy (29), B Lafferty for Matthewson (62), C O'Grady for Cullen inj (74).





MAYO – G Kelly; G Nolan, S Coyne, J Cassidy; B Hunt, D Kenny, C Freeman; S Regan, S Kenny; A Philips, S Boland, C Scahill; J Coyne, B Morley, E Delaney.

Subs: L Lavin for J Coyne (51), C Philips for Delaney (54), D Huane for Hunt (64), S Mulroy for Morley (66).





REF – K Jordan (Tipperary)

Online Editors