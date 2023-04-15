David Williams on song as Westmeath cruise past Meath

LeinsterU-20 hurling championship: Westmeath 5-17 Meath 0-10
Westmeath's U20 hurlers coasted through to the knockout stages of the Leinster championship with a dominant 22-point win against Meath in Mullingar.
The home team dominated right from the opening whistle, with David O'Reilly neatly flicking the ball to the net for the opening score of the game in the second minute. David Williams was on song from frees, but he also showed his prowess from open play in the 24th minute when rifling the sliotar past Jack Fagan after fine approach work by O'Reilly.
A sublime sideline cut by Eamonn Cunneen in the 23rd minute was one of the highlights of the first half, at the end of which Westmeath deservedly led by 2-10 to 0-5.
Any lingering doubts about the outcome were well and truly dispelled when the Lake County outfit clinically pounced for three further goals in the first six minutes of the second half, courtesy of Peter Clarke (two) and Mark Cunningham. The Royal County men were unable to raise a gallop at any stage despite Tom Shine proving to be an accurate free-taker. At the other end, O'Reilly and Williams were always to the fore in an impressive winning attack, enabling Westmeath to qualify with ease for a preliminary quarter-final against Laois.
Scorers – Westmeath: D Williams 1-9 (0-9f), P Clarke 2-1, D O'Reilly, M Cunningham 1-1 each, E Cunneen 0-3 (1s/l), M Doherty, P Murphy 0-1 each.
Meath: T Shine 0-6 (6f), P Barnwell, N Conroy, M Horan, L Byrne 0-1 each.
Westmeath: S Jackson; D Weir, J Mulkearns, C Gaffney; J Murtagh, M Lynam, D Maloney; M Cunningham, E Cunneen; B McGrath, M Doherty, P Clarke; D O’Reilly, D Williams, P Murphy. Subs: C McCarthy for Maloney (43), J Larkin McHugh for McGrath (46), O Murray for Doherty (49), R Cleary for Clarke (58), C McKeogh for Murphy (58).
Meath: J Fagan; J Duffy, O Bright, E O'Reilly; R Thomas, D Shine, W Lanigan; D Horan, P Barnwell; D Heffernan, T Shine, G Douglas; N Conroy, R Fagan, M Horan. Subs: L Byrne for Douglas (37), C Colhoun for Thomas (39), R Byas for R Fagan (46), L Callanan for Heffernan (50), J Harris for Conroy (55).
Ref: M Ryan (Dublin).