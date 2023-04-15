David Williams on song as Westmeath cruise past Meath

Westmeath's U20 hurlers coasted through to the knockout stages of the Leinster championship with a dominant 22-point win against Meath in Mullingar.

The home team dominated right from the opening whistle, with David O'Reilly neatly flicking the ball to the net for the opening score of the game in the second minute. David Williams was on song from frees, but he also showed his prowess from open play in the 24th minute when rifling the sliotar past Jack Fagan after fine approach work by O'Reilly.