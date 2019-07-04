David Treacy back in contention for Dublin hurlers against Laois

The double All-Ireland club champion with Cuala was forced to sit out the Sky Blues' last two Leinster hurling round-robin fixtures against Carlow and Galway, having suffered a groin injury in training.

But he has been back in full training for a fortnight and is hoping to play some role in Sunday’s Portlaoise showdown with the Joe McDonagh Cup champions.

"It's getting there," he said at an AIG promotional event this afternoon. "I'm back fully training now. The Galway game just came a bit too soon. It's a small tear, where my groin meets my hip flexor, but it was just a time thing … it wasn't even a tear, it was a tweak.

"But I've two weeks' good training under my belt, so happy days.

"I was working really hard with the physio staff and strength and conditioning just to get on top of it," Treacy added. "And it's got better every single day since. Galway was just a match too soon."

The 29-year-old forward started Dublin’s opening championship salvo, the away defeat to Kilkenny. He then came off the bench during the third quarter of their dramatic Parnell Park deadlock with Wexford before his injury flared up.

Treacy was speaking at Twitter’s Dublin headquarters, where AIG Ireland announced that the Federation of Irish Sport’s campaign and movement 20x20 ‘If She Can’t See It, She Can’t Be It’ logo will replace their logo on the front of the Dublin GAA jersey for an upcoming ladies’ football, camogie, football and hurling fixture.

