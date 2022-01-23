David Reidy hits a dozen points for all-conquering Limerick in Munster League final triumph

Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick is tackled by Aaron Fitzgerald of Clare who is supported by his team-mate Shane Golden during the 2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick started this year as they finished the last with yet more silverware secured as they overpowered neighbours Clare in the Co-Op Superstores Munster League final on Sunday afternoon.

John Kiely’s all-conquering squad always had the upper hand in this Shannonside derby at Cusack Park in Ennis with David Reidy top-scoring for the Treaty as he landed 0-12.

It was feisty before a ball was even thrown in with yellow cards issued to Jack Browne and Will O’Donoghue and it was the home side that raced into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with a trio of scores from David Reidy in front of 7,992 spectators.

His Limerick namesake was twice on the board as they shared the first five scores between them, but the Treaty fired five points in quick succession to turn the tables as they held a three-point advantage.

There was still three between them at the first water break, 0-8 to 0-5, but Limerick hit the turbo charge soon after as Oisín O’Reilly surged into the game with two fine scores while Darren O’Connell also staked a claim with a brace of points.

Diarmuid Ryan was one of few Clare players making a mark and he fired over his second point of the half to cut the gap, but 2020 Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty was dictating affairs with corner-back Richie English also racing forward to fire over the score of the half as they led by eight at half-time, 0-17 to 0-9.

It was much the same after the break as Reidy’s frees kept Limerick well in charge with the gap stretched to 11 by the second water break, 0-23 to 0-12, and it was only when Limerick took off some of their front-liners that Clare were able to stem the tide.

Clare’s Reidy and Mark Rodgers took the fight to the double All-Ireland champions, but they weren’t for catching as they eased to another title ahead of their hat-trick mission later this year.

Scorers – Limerick: D Reidy 0-12 (11f), C Coughlan 0-2, R English 0-1, D O’Connell 0-3, O O’Reilly 0-2, G Hegarty 0-1, P Ryan 0-1, B O’Grady 0-2, A English 0-2, C O’Neill 0-1. Clare: D Reidy 0-9 (6f, 0-2 ‘65), D Ryan 0-2, M Rodgers 0-2, C Malone 0-2, P Crotty 0-1, R Mousey 0-2 (1f).

Limerick: D McCarthy; B Nash, D Morrissey, R English; C Coughlan, R Connolly, P O’Loughlin; B O’Grady, W O’Donoghue; C O’Neill, D Reidy, G Hegarty; D O’Connell, P Ryan, O O’Reilly. Subs: A English for Ryan (47), R Duff for O’Donoghue and C Boylan for Hegarty (both 54).

Clare: E Quilligan; M Gough, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J McCarthy, A Fitzgerald; J Browne, P Donnellan; C Malone, D Reidy, S Golden; D McMahon, M Rodgers, G Cooney. Subs: D McInerney for Donnellan and R Taylor for Golden (both half-time), S Meehan for McMahon (44), D Lohan for Fitzgerald (47), P Crotty for Cooney (52), I Galvin for J McCarthy (53).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).