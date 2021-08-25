David Herity gets three-year extension as Kildare hurling manager

David Herity is to stay on as Kildare hurling manager for another three years.

The former All-Ireland winning Kilkenny goalkeeper has already completed three years in the Lilywhite hotseat.

He masterminded a Christy Ring Cup victory last season only to be relegated back down from the McDonagh Cup this summer, while gaining promotion in June to Division 2A of the Allianz League.

A county board statement today outlined: “Kildare GAA are delighted to confirm that its management committee will be proposing David Herity as senior hurling manager to September’s county board meeting on a three-year term with review after two years.

“Since David’s arrival three years ago, the senior hurling team has achieved numerous honours including Christy Ring Cup success and promotion to Division 2A. Both Kildare GAA and David are looking forward to further maximising the potential of our talented group of players within the county in the coming years.”

Ratification at the September board meeting is viewed as a formality.