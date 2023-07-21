David Blanchfield overcomes injury concerns as Kilkenny name starting team to face Limerick in All-Ireland final

David Blanchfield has been named in his customary wing-back position on the Kilkenny team to face four-in-a-row chasing Limerick in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final.

The towering Bennettsbridge clubman has been flagged as a major injury doubt for this year’s Croke Park decider, having sustained a knock to the chest in their thrilling semi-final win over Clare.

However, if this morning’s team announcement is to be taken at face value, Blanchfield is set to defy expectations and start.

Derek Lyng, in his maiden campaign as manager after succeeding the legendary Brian Cody, has named the same 15 players who started against the Banner.

Barring some 11th hour changes, that means a handful of decorated veterans will be held in reserve as potential impact subs, as they have been in recent outings.

His Plan B includes Pádraig Walsh, Walter Walsh, Richie Hogan and Cillian Buckley, who faces the ultimate hectic weekend as he will marry fiancé Niamh Dowling tomorrow, 24 hours before the final.

Lyng’s first All-Ireland final selection includes 11 of the players who started Cody’s last ever decider, against the same opposition 12 months ago. Into this year’s mix come Blanchfield, midfield veteran Conor Fogarty and wing-forward John Donnelly (all three featured off the bench last year, Fogarty as a temporary sub) along with Tom Phelan, who will be appearing in his first ever All-Ireland final.

The quartet missing out are Cian Kenny, Pádraig Walsh (both on the bench this Sunday), Mikey Carey and Conor Browne.

KILKENNY (SHC v Limerick) – E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, E Cody (capt).

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.