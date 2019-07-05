Dates confirmed for All Ireland hurling semi finals

The All Ireland hurling semi finals will be played on July 27 and 28, it has been confirmed.

Limerick will play the winners of the Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath on Saturday, July 27 at 6pm while Leinster champions Wexford take on the winners of Tipperary v Dublin/Laois the following day at 3.30pm.

Westmeath play Cork in the preliminary quarter final this Sunday at 3pm while Dublin and Laois face off at 4.15pm on the same day.

Beaten Munster and Leinster finalists Tipperary and Kilkenny will then be part of a Croke Park double-header in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals on Sunday week.

Brian Cody's Cats square off against either Cork or Westmeath, while Liam Sheedy's Tipp side take on Dublin or Laois.

All-Ireland Senior Hurling preliminary quarter-finals

Sunday, July 7

Westmeath v Cork, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Laois v Dublin, Portlaoise, 4.15pm

All-Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-finals

Sunday July 14

Croke Park, Dublin: Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath, 2.0pm

Croke Park, Dublin: Tipperary v Dublin/Laois, 4.0pm

All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals

Limerick v Kilkenny v Cork/Westmeath

Wexford v Tipperary v Dublin/Laois

All Ireland Senior Hurling final

Sunday, August 18, Croke Park

