Darragh Joyce to leave St Kilda with possible return to Kilkenny hurlers on the cards

DARRAGH JOYCE is leaving St Kilda after six seasons, fuelling speculation of a possible homecoming with the Kilkenny hurlers - although his Aussie Rules career may not be over just yet.

The 25-year-old, who skippered Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor hurling glory in 2014, has not been offered a new contract by the Saints.

He first joined the club at the end of 2016 and made his debut in 2018. All told he managed 13 AFL appearances, including three this season. But despite a strong season in the second tier VFL, St Kilda have now confirmed that the 6’5” powerhouse has been delisted.

According to AFL.com.au, Joyce has attracted rival interest in the past and might find a new home as a free agent in the coming months.

Equally, however, today’s news has prompted suggestions that the Rower Inistioge clubman might revive his long-dormant hurling career under Kilkenny’s new senior boss, Derek Lyng.

As Joyce revealed in an Irish Independent interview last March: “If it doesn’t work out or my time is up or whatnot, I would love to go home and go hurl at home and that’s something I’ll do in my prime anyway. I won’t leave it too late to go home and hurl for a year at least and maybe come back or whatever, we’ll see.

“But I don’t put any unnecessary pressure on myself,” he added, “I’ve no long-term plan, just go with it and put everything into it when I’m doing it. I’m just mad for a big year this year, it is my sixth year so it is a big year for me and I need to cement myself in and get regular game-time. That’s my main focus this year.”

The younger brother of Kieran Joyce, who was Kilkenny’s Man of the Match in the 2014 SHC final replay against Tipperary, Darragh enjoyed his finest hour in Black-and-Amber that same year. He was captain as the Kilkenny minors overcame a Limerick team decorated with a host of future senior stars.

Even though he hasn’t been offered a fresh deal, the Saints paid warm tribute to the player. “Darragh’s journey to the AFL was far from traditional, but he embraced every challenge as an opportunity to grow and learn,” said St Kilda’s head of list management James Gallagher.

“Since walking in the doors of the club, he’s been a popular member of our playing group and has always been happy to play his role for the team.

“While he won’t be continuing at the Saints, we wish Darragh all the best for whatever comes next, both on and off the field.”